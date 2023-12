The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests. There is also significant division when it comes to whether Canadians agree with the opening line of the Charter, which sets the tone for the rest of the document. "They feel they know it better than they actually do," said Jack Jedwab, president of the Association for Canadian Studies, whic