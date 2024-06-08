Israeli forces rescue four hostages in Gaza

Noa Argamani, 25, a hostage taken by Hamas, has been rescued by the IDF

Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip on Saturday, the military said.

The four hostages, three males and one female, had been kidnapped from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7.

They were taken to hospital for medical checks, the military said.

The Israeli military said the rescue followed a “complex daytime operation”.

Hostages rescued in an IDF operation in the Gaza Strip

“Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization from the Nova music festival on October 7,” the military said in a statement, adding the four were in “good medical condition.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.