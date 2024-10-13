Israeli foreign minister reiterates UN Chief Guterres is persona non grata over Iran stance

Reuters
·1 min read
British, French and Israeli Foreign Ministers meet in Jerusalem

(Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz reiterated on Sunday that the country considers U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres persona non grata due to his failure to condemn Iran's missile attack and what Katz described as antisemitic and anti-Israel conduct.

Katz had said on Oct. 2 that he was barring U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from entering the country because he had not "unequivocally" condemned the missile attack.

Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Oct. 1 amid an escalation in fighting between Israel and its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah. Many were intercepted in flight but some penetrated missile defences.

(Reporting by Adam Makary and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

