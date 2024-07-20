Israeli jets bomb Houthi-linked sites in Yemen in retaliation for drone attack in Tel Aviv

A handout picture obtained from Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Center show a huge column of fire erupting following reported strikes in the port city of Hodeida on July 20, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli planes bombed Houthi-linked sites in Yemen in retaliation for a drone attack on Tel Aviv yesterday.

Houthi-run media has reported that Israel has struck oil facilities on the west coast of Yemen, injuring and killing an undetermined number of people, according to CNN. Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said the strikes also hit civilian areas and a power station, CNN reports.

The strike comes in response to the Houthi-led airstrike on Tel Aviv, which killed one person and injured ten others Friday.

More to come...