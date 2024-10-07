Israeli kibbutz remains a ghost town after surprise attack by Hamas last October
A year on from the 7 October incursion, Kfar Aza and Nir Oz are still mostly empty, with residents living in fear and anguish.
Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi
CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w
The former president is letting down every Texan and every American by not showing the courage to do the right and principled thing. | Opinion
CNN’s Michael Smerconish asked presidential historian Allan Lichtman about the October surprise and if it ever impacts his prediction for who will win the race for the White House.
Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him
The news comes as the former president is set to return to the site of his July assassination attempt.
During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed former President Donald Trump’s recent comment about being a protector of women.
The tech CEO literally jumped for joy while stumping for the former president in Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Reince Priebus and Donna Brazile, who have both respectively chaired the Republican and Democrat National Committees, got caught in a fiery debate over what was more harmful for democracy: attempted assassinations or plain lies.The pair were members of a panel on ABC’s This Week Sunday but decided to take over the air time with their heated exchange.When asked by ABC host George Stephanopolous whether it was right that Trump blamed the assassination attempt on the Democrats, Priebus claimed the
Maye Musk was called out by attorneys who warned that her post ‘constitutes the solicitation of a crime’
New York magazine podcaster Kara Swisher has hit out at Donald Trump for failing to agree to another debate with his opponent Kamala Harris.She said Trump’s reluctance to appear is because he is scared of having a bad debate like the one he criticized President Joe Biden for.“This last week there’s been several appearances where his cognitive challenges are clear and so when he’s pushed in any way or when that debate happened with Kamala Harris, he has issues,” she said.Read more at The Daily Be
An increasingly incoherent and profane former president Donald Trump, 78, is rambling at his rallies at previously unheard-of lengths and showing signs of confusion that could indicate mental decline, according to a New York Times analysis.An average rally speech by the elderly Republican nominee for president—who has promised to release his medical records and cognitive tests and then refused to do so—lasts 82 minutes this election cycle, nearly double the 45 minutes he averaged in 2016, a comp
"Ukraine could win the war if it had an additional $50 billion per year, as well as a green light to bomb military targets inside Russia."
“You’re not welcome back.”That’s the message the manager of Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Max’s Steaks had for Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick, after his campaign held an event outside the restaurant Friday that the eatery was told would be about autism awareness.Mike Sfida—who agreed to hold the event because his niece and nephew have autism—was alarmed when he saw Donald Trump signs being hung outside the beloved North Philly spot on Friday, the Philadelphia Inqui
During the middle of yet another rambling rant about how the 2020 election had been stolen from him, Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that one path to a victory over Kamala Harris is to establish a voting mandate in battleground states.“The only way to avoid this miserable thing for America is if Wisconsin and the entire Midwest turn and, I mean, turn out in record numbers,” the former president told rally goers in Juneau, Wisconsin.“We need a mandate in the vote,” he said. At one point during the
Trump has swerved military service five times - once by medical disqualification and then four more times for academic reasons
Hezbollah's presumed new leader Hashem Safieddine is missing after Israel Defense Forces targeted him in an aerial strike on Wednesday.
Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta said the war in the Middle East is at a crucial point now and future actions will signal whether there will be an imminent “full scale war.” In a Friday interview with MSNBC Reports, Panetta, who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, spoke about the…
Tim Walz will sit down with Fox News anchor Shannon Bream for a Sunday morning interview, the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s first solo on-air conversation since becoming Kamala Harris’ running mate. The network announced Walz’s upcoming appearance in a social media post on Saturday.According to Fox News, the interview will touch on the state of the presidential race, news of the day, and the Oct. 1 vice presidential debate, the outlet reported. Harris’ campaign has yet to comment on Wal
Republicans say journalists shouldn't be pointing out their lies. But in the era of post-factual MAGA politics, most voters are grateful for the service.