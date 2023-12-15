Israeli military killed three hostages by mistake -spokesperson

STORY: The military said the hostages were killed during combat with militants in Gaza and expressed its condolences to the families while saying there would be "full transparency" in the investigation into the incident.

Hagari said the Israeli forces had mistakenly identified the three hostages as a threat and subsequently fired at them.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military said it had recovered the bodies of three Israelis - a civilian and two soldiers - who had been held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas.