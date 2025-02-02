Israeli military kills dozen of militants in weeks-long West Bank operation

Smoke billows from the site of several explosions during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin

The Israeli military reported Sunday that over two weeks, at least 50 militants were killed in the West Bank, with operations including the destruction of 23 buildings in Jenin refugee camp, identified as terrorist infrastructure.

The Israeli military said Sunday that it had killed at least 50 militants during more than two weeks of operations in the occupied West Bank, earlier levelling buildings in Jenin refugee camp in the territory.

"As part of the operation to thwart terrorism... the IDF (military) recently destroyed several buildings in Jenin," the military said in a statement, adding that they "were used as terrorist infrastructure".

The army later said it destroyed 23 buildings in the operation.

An AFP journalist reported thick columns of smoke billowed over the surrounding area following the blasts.

Palestinian official news agency WAFA said Israeli forces "simultaneously detonated about 20 buildings" in the eastern part of Jenin refugee camp, adding that the "explosions were heard throughout Jenin city and parts of the neighbouring towns".

The Palestinian foreign ministry in a statement condemned the Israeli action "to blow up large neighbourhoods", describing the result as a "brutal scene".

The Israeli military launched a major offensive in the West Bank on January 21 aimed at rooting out Palestinian armed groups from the Jenin area, which has long been a hotbed of militancy.

The ministry said that a 73-year-old man was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Jenin refugee camp, adjacent to the city.



