Israeli military encircles northern Gaza refugee camp after saying it sees signs of Hamas regrouping

Abeer Salman, Irene Nasser and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN
·3 min read

Israel’s military says it has encircled Jabalya, northern Gaza and launched a new ground operation, after seeing signs of Hamas rebuilding, despite nearly a year of fighting and strikes in the territory.

As attention shifts to Lebanon after Israeli forces escalated their attacks on the Hezbollah militant group, Israel continues to operate across Gaza and is again focusing on an area it previously said was rid of Hamas.

Elsewhere in Gaza, at least 25 people are confirmed dead after Israeli airstrikes hit a mosque and a school in the center of the territory, hospital officials say. Israel said Hamas was embedded in both buildings.

Israel carried out airstrikes overnight Saturday into Sunday in northern Gaza including against what the military said were “weapons storage facilities, underground infrastructure sites, terrorist cells, and additional military infrastructure sites.”

In a statement, the military said it had detected the presence of Hamas members there, as well as efforts by them “to rebuild its operational capabilities in the area,” and was moving forward with the operation to “dismantle.”

Hamas’s military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said it was engaged in “fierce fights” with Israeli forces in northern Gaza.

Jabalya is a densely populated refugee camp that was among the first places targeted early on in Israel’s response to Hamas’ October 7 attacks one year ago.

Dozens of families in the area have packed up their belongings and fled once again after warnings from the Israeli military of the fresh ground operation in Jabalya, which is home to Gaza’s biggest refugee camp.

The Israeli military issued a fresh evacuation order for residents in northern Gaza, adding it had expanded the scope of the “humanitarian area” in Al-Mawasi.

“People left their homes this morning, and they don’t know where to go, carrying some simple belongings. There are no means of transportation,” Abu Alaa Asaf, a resident of Beit Lahiya, told CNN.

“We heard the sounds of explosions all night long as if the war started today,” Asaf said

Some residents of northern Gaza are refusing to move, saying there is no safe place left in the enclave.

Mohammad Ibrahim, 36, from Jabalya, told CNN: “I, along with my two sons, have stayed in Jabalya and will not go anywhere. There is no safe place in Gaza, and death is the same here or there.”

Jabalya is home to Palestinians who have been displaced multiple times during the Israel-Gaza conflict. The camp has already been targeted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) several times during the war.

In May, CNN reported that the Israeli military had renewed its fighting in northern Gaza where it had claimed, in January, to have dismantled Hamas’ command structure. During that period, the Israeli military said Hamas was trying to “reassemble” in the area, raising doubts about whether Israel’s goal of eradicating the group in the enclave is realistic.

In the separate incident in central Gaza, a mosque was targeted by Israeli forces early Sunday, killing at least 25 people, while another strike on a school killed four people, hospital officials said,

CNN video showed chaotic scenes as bodies were pulled from rubble after the overnight attack on the religious site in Deir el Balah, where Palestinians were sheltering.

“The mosque was a shelter for displaced people, there are no militants or anything inside,” said Nabil Nadda, who was nearby when the strike happened. “Just people who have no shelter, tents, or homes so they sheltered in the mosque.”

The Israeli military confirmed it carrying out strikes on both sites, calling them “precise” and said were targeting Hamas “command and control” centers.

The renewed fighting comes on the eve of the anniversary of the October 7 attacks, which saw Hamas kill around 1,200 people in Israel and seize more than 250 hostages.

The Israeli offensive that followed in Gaza – which Israel says is aimed at destroying Hamas – has killed more than 41,000 people and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com

Latest Stories

  • Israeli strike kills 19 in Gaza and more strikes hit Beirut's suburbs

    An Israeli strike on a mosque in the Gaza Strip early on Sunday killed at least 19 people, Palestinian officials said.View on euronews

  • Instant classic! Phillies walk off Mets in crazy Game 2 finish to tie NLDS: Highlights

    Philadelphia and New York traded blows in the late innings, with the Phillies prevailing in Game 2 on a walk-off finish.

  • Israeli strikes on Gaza mosque and school kill 26, health ministry says

    Dozens were also reported injured in the strikes, which Israel said were targeting Hamas.

  • Explainer-After Haiti suffers fresh gang massacre, what's behind the escalating violence?

    A gruesome hours-long gang attack in Haiti a couple of days ago left dozens dead, torching homes and cars, while forcing thousands more to run for their lives, in the latest blow to a country that has suffered extreme violence for years. One of Haiti's lesser-known gangs, Gran Grif is led by Luckson Elan, who took responsibility for the Thursday morning massacre. In an audio message shared on social media, Elan claimed his footsoldiers were retaliating against locals who allegedly helped a vigilante group that was preventing the gang from extorting money on a nearby major highway.

  • Lebanese worldwide fear for their homeland and loved ones as violence escalates

    It was a year ago when Jomana Siddiqui visited Lebanon, where her father was born — and is now buried. Instead, Siddiqui, who lives in California, now worries about relatives there. As she watches from afar the violence and the recent escalation in Israel’s military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Siddiqui thinks about the people she met during her visit, the kindness and generosity she encountered.

  • Hong Kong investors turn to Japan's hotels as funds, tourists soar to record high

    Japan's low-interest rate environment and its popularity as a tourist destination are set to boost investments in the country's hotel segment to a record high this year. For Hong Kong-based investors, Japanese hotels offer a solid diversification strategy amid a slowdown in the city and mainland China, as well as geopolitical risks between Beijing and the West. Investments in Japan's hotels are estimated to reach an all-time high of 600 billion yen (US$4.1 billion) this year, according to JLL. A

  • What to know about fighting in Lebanon and Gaza

    Israel launched a new air and ground offensive in northern Gaza Sunday, hours after pounding Beirut’s southern suburbs in the heaviest bombardment since it stepped up its pursuit of the Hezbollah militant group last month.

  • Apparent Israeli airstrike on mosque in central Gaza kills at least 18 people

    DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An apparent Israeli airstrike early Sunday killed at least 18 people in central Gaza, Palestinian medical officials said.

  • A year into the Israel-Hamas war, students say a chill on free speech has reached college classrooms

    WASHINGTON (AP) — As a junior at George Washington University, Ty Lindia meets new students every day. But with the shadow of the Israel-Hamas war hanging over the Washington, D.C., campus, where everyone has a political opinion, each new encounter is fraught.

  • Opinion - Israel and Iran are on the path toward a catastrophic war

    The history of the Middle East and beyond is being shaped right now.

  • AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

    Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds rally across the world on the eve of Oct. 7 anniversary

  • On the eve of Oct 7 attack anniversary, Israel continues barrage

    STORY: On the eve of the first anniversary of Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, the country continued its barrage on Gaza.Dozens were killed and wounded when Israeli airstrikes hit a mosque and a school sheltering displaced people in the enclave early on Sunday.That's according to the Hamas-run Gaza government media office.The Israeli military called the attack "precise strikes on Hamas terrorists" who were operating embedded in the school and mosque in the Deir al-Balah area in central Gaza, a claim Hamas rejects.Palestinian health officials said at least another 20 people had been killed since Saturday night in northern Gaza, after the Israeli army sent tanks into the area for the first time in months and urged residents to leave.Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.Israel's subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry. It has also displaced nearly all of the enclave's 2.3 million people, caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.Israel also battered Beirut's southern suburbs overnight through Sunday morning.It's the most intense bombardment of the Lebanese capital since Israel sharply escalated its campaign against Iran-backed group Hezbollah last month.Israel said its air force had "conducted a series of targeted strikes" on weapons storage facilities and Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites.Lebanese authorities did not immediately say what the missiles had hit or what damage they caused.In almost a year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, more than 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon, - most of them in the past two weeks, according to its health ministry.

  • Wounded California officer fatally shoots man during 'unprovoked' knife attack

    SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A California officer fatally shot a man who wounded him with a knife outside a city police headquarters in what authorities called “an unprovoked attack.”

  • Ohio court refers case brought by citizens' group against Trump, Vance to prosecutors

    SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio court has referred to county prosecutors a criminal case brought by a citizens' group against the Republican presidential and vice presidential candidates over their comments about Haitian immigrants but rejected the group's call to issue arrest warrants or misdemeanor summons.

  • Giuliani’s Daughter Reveals How Dad Reacted to Harris Endorsement

    Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi

  • I respect you, George W. Bush — but you must speak the truth about Donald Trump | Opinion

    The former president is letting down every Texan and every American by not showing the courage to do the right and principled thing. | Opinion

  • Professor who correctly predicted 9 presidential elections weighs in on ‘October surprise’

    CNN’s Michael Smerconish asked presidential historian Allan Lichtman about the October surprise and if it ever impacts his prediction for who will win the race for the White House.

  • Tim Walz Outmaneuvers Fox News Host as He’s Grilled on Abortion

    Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him

  • Video shows Ukrainian 'dragon' drone appearing to destroy a Russian tank with 'molten thermite'

    Equipment losses are further straining Moscow's soaring defense spending, which has fueled rampant inflation in Russia.

  • Elon Musk's Unhinged Appearance At Trump Rally Gets Mocked In Memes

    The tech CEO literally jumped for joy while stumping for the former president in Pennsylvania over the weekend.