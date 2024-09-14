Israeli military says it has hit Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in several areas of Lebanon

The Israeli military says it targeted Hezbollah “weapons storage facilities” in multiple airstrikes across Lebanon on Saturday.

One of the strikes - on the outskirts of the town of Al-Kawakh, in the Baalbek-Hermel governorate – injured four people, three of them children, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The ministry said all of the injured required hospital treatment.

Another of the strikes hit “empty shops” in the town of Sareen in Baalbek, reported the state-run Lebanese news agency NNA.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed carrying out strikes in the Beqaa and Baalbek areas, saying it had targeted Hezbollah weapons storage facilities.

It said it had also struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in seven other areas of Lebanon, in the south.

The strikes follow what the IDF described as a barrage of 55 projectiles being fired from Lebanese to Israeli territory earlier on Saturday morning. The IDF said the projectiles were aimed at the Upper Galilee and Galilee areas.

The Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah claimed it had shelled the headquarters of an Israeli military brigade in Yiftach Eliklit, northwest of Lake Tiberias, “with dozens of Katyusha rockets.”

Hezbollah also claimed to have carried out several attacks on northern Israel throughout Saturday with rockets and drones targeting Israeli military sites. It described those attacks as being “in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their valiant and honorable resistance.”

There have been almost daily exchanges of fire across the Israel-Lebanon border since war broke out between Israel and Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 attack.

CNN’s Benjamin Brown and Eyad Kourdi contributed to this report

