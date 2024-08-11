Around 30 rockets launched from Lebanon into Israel, IDF says

Jeremy Diamond and Lauren Izso, CNN
·2 min read

The Israel Defense Forces reported around 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon on Sunday evening, though some fell into open areas and no injuries were reported.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in northern Israel, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area of Kabri, a number of which fell in open areas,” the IDF said in a statement.

Rocket sirens were heard in the northern coastal city of Nahariya around 2 a.m. local time (7 p.m. ET).

Earlier Sunday, the IDF said its instructions to the public have not changed amid a possible retaliatory attack from Iranian forces after the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

“The IDF and the security establishment monitor our enemies and the developments in the Middle East, with an emphasis on Iran and Hezbollah, and constantly assess the situation,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said. “IDF forces are deployed and prepared in high readiness. If it becomes necessary to change the instructions, we will update about it in an orderly message on the official channels.”

CNN Political and Foreign Policy Analyst Barak Ravid reported Sunday, according to two sources, Israeli intelligence assessed Iranian forces could be planning an attack “within days, even before the August 15 hostage deal talks.”

A source privy to the details told Ravid the situation is “still fluid” and the internal debate in Iran continues. It is possible Iranian decision-making will still change.

Ravid also reported that Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday and told him Iranian military preparations suggest Iran is getting ready for a large-scale attack, a source with knowledge of the call said.

As planned ceasefire talks are due to take place this week, the threat of an attack from Iran and Iranian-backed Hezbollah looms. The leaders of the United States, Qatar and Egypt said Thursday they may present what they called a “final bridging proposal” this week, urging Israel and Hamas to conclude a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Israel will send a delegation to the talks.

An Israeli source familiar with the matter told CNN over the weekend Egyptian and Qatari mediators have conveyed to Israeli officials in recent days Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal. Hamas said Sunday it has asked mediators to implement a ceasefire plan based on previous talks such as those put forward by US President Joe Biden and the UN Security Council in July.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • Pete Buttigieg Calls Out Trump For His Gold Medal-Level Lies

    Mayor Pete said he was actually impressed by all the falsehoods Trump floated during a recent press conference at Mar-a- Lago.

  • 'Angry' Donald Trump Fumes At New York Times Over Reporting On His Helicopter Story

    The former president reportedly "excoriated" the paper before blasting "Two Failing New York Times 'reporters'" on his Truth Social platform.

  • Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump

    Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

  • Walz hits back at Team Trump: He ‘knows nothing about service’

    Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) criticized former President Trump, saying he knows “nothing about service,” as the campaign trail debate over Walz’s military record continues. Walz, speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, said he was proud to wear the “uniform of this country” for 24 years. “Each of you talk about service, Donald Trump…

  • OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw

    You might have to squint to see what happened.

  • Vance on racial attacks against wife Usha: ‘Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league’

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • Protesters interrupted Harris’ speech again. This time, she addressed them

    As Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at a campaign stop in Arizona, a group of protesters began chanting off to her right. It was unclear to CNN what exactly they said.

  • Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events

    Representatives for the late soul singer say they will file a lawsuit on Aug. 16 if their requests are not met The post Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk

    Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…

  • Humiliating blow for Putin as Russia's bloody war against Ukraine is brought far closer to home

    With his troops battling hard inside Russia, Ukraine's president has finally broken his silence on an invasion that has stunned his much larger and more powerful neighbour. Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the operation, which began on Tuesday in Russia's southwestern Kursk region, as "our actions to push the war out into the aggressor's territory". Giving a further indication of the goal of the surprise assault, he said: "Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed - pressure on the aggressor."

  • Trump is still trying to make Harris’s laugh a problem. People who know her well explain why

    Those who know Harris recognize an old nervous tic. And they also think they know why Trump – a man with ‘no sense of humor’ – hates it so much. Io Dodds reports on a Republican attack line that still won’t stick

  • New Battleground Polls Show Harris Has Fundamentally Changed the Race

    If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden

  • Ukraine is striking targets hundreds of miles inside Russia for 3 key reasons, experts say

    Ukraine has increasingly struck targets deep inside Russian territory in recent months, carrying out a number of hits on airbases and oil refineries.

  • Trump Tears Into ‘Weird’ Label, Calls Tim Walz ‘Freakish’

    Former President Donald Trump tore into Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday night, calling “comrade Walz,” “very freakish.”“Tim Walz is the man who’s, very freakish,” Trump told the Bozeman crowd. “He’s very freakish. If comrade Walz and comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers.”Tr

  • Ukrainian troops now up to 30km inside Russia, Moscow says

    Russia's defence ministry said it had engaged in fighting near two villages, some 25-30km inside Russia.

  • California Democrat Makes Revelation About Trump's Wild Helicopter Story

    Nate Holden, a former member of the Los Angeles City Council, said Donald Trump confused him with another politician in his state.

  • Full Interview | California state Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil pressed on decision to switch political parties

    California State Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil sat down with KCRA 3 for an interview on Friday morning as she becomes the first state lawmaker in nearly 80 years to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican during their term. Capitol Correspondent Ashley Zavala presses her for answers on the decision.