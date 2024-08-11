Around 30 rockets launched from Lebanon into Israel, IDF says

The Israel Defense Forces reported around 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon on Sunday evening, though some fell into open areas and no injuries were reported.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in northern Israel, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area of Kabri, a number of which fell in open areas,” the IDF said in a statement.

Rocket sirens were heard in the northern coastal city of Nahariya around 2 a.m. local time (7 p.m. ET).

Earlier Sunday, the IDF said its instructions to the public have not changed amid a possible retaliatory attack from Iranian forces after the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

“The IDF and the security establishment monitor our enemies and the developments in the Middle East, with an emphasis on Iran and Hezbollah, and constantly assess the situation,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said. “IDF forces are deployed and prepared in high readiness. If it becomes necessary to change the instructions, we will update about it in an orderly message on the official channels.”

CNN Political and Foreign Policy Analyst Barak Ravid reported Sunday, according to two sources, Israeli intelligence assessed Iranian forces could be planning an attack “within days, even before the August 15 hostage deal talks.”

A source privy to the details told Ravid the situation is “still fluid” and the internal debate in Iran continues. It is possible Iranian decision-making will still change.

Ravid also reported that Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday and told him Iranian military preparations suggest Iran is getting ready for a large-scale attack, a source with knowledge of the call said.

As planned ceasefire talks are due to take place this week, the threat of an attack from Iran and Iranian-backed Hezbollah looms. The leaders of the United States, Qatar and Egypt said Thursday they may present what they called a “final bridging proposal” this week, urging Israel and Hamas to conclude a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Israel will send a delegation to the talks.

An Israeli source familiar with the matter told CNN over the weekend Egyptian and Qatari mediators have conveyed to Israeli officials in recent days Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wants a ceasefire deal. Hamas said Sunday it has asked mediators to implement a ceasefire plan based on previous talks such as those put forward by US President Joe Biden and the UN Security Council in July.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

