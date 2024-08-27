Israeli military says it has rescued a hostage abducted in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Tuesday that it has rescued one of the scores of people abducted in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, which ignited the ongoing war in Gaza.

The rescue brought a rare moment of joy to Israelis amid months of grinding war but also another painful reminder of the scores of hostages remaining in captivity despite international efforts to broker a cease-fire agreement in which they would be released.

The military said Qaid Farhan Alkadi was rescued “in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip." It did not provide further details.

The 52-year-old is from Israel's Arab Bedouin minority and was working as a guard at a packing factory in Kibbutz Magen, one of several farming communities that were attacked on Oct. 7. He has two wives and is the father of 11 children.

Israel’s Channel 12 showed Alkadi’s family members sprinting through the hospital where he was brought after they received the news.

Hamas-led militants abducted some 250 people in the Oct. 7 attack, in which some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 40,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not say how many were fighters. It has displaced 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people from their homes and caused heavy destruction across the besieged territory.

Hamas is still holding around 110 hostages, about a third of whom are believed to be dead. Most of the rest were released in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel during a cease-fire last November.

Israel has rescued a total of eight hostages, including in two operations that killed scores of Palestinians. Hamas says several hostages have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and failed rescue attempts. Israeli troops mistakenly killed three Israelis who escaped captivity in December.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent months trying to negotiate an agreement in which the remaining hostages would be freed in exchange for a lasting cease-fire. Those talks are ongoing in Egypt this week, but there has been no sign of any breakthrough.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced intense criticism from families of the hostages and much of the Israeli public for not yet reaching a deal with Hamas to bring them home.

Hamas hopes to trade the hostages for a lasting cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • The 500th US airlift of military aid reaches Israel; truce talks move forward

    White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Monday that cease-fire talks have moved to the working group level.

  • Israel frees hostage in Gaza, battles Hamas, as displaced families seek safety

    CAIRO/GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Palestinians displaced by fighting in the Gaza Strip crowded onto the seashore as Israeli forces continued to battle Hamas fighters in central and southern areas, freeing one hostage in an operation in the south of the enclave on Tuesday. Gaza's health officials reported that at least 22 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli military strikes across the territory. Israel said it had rescued Qaid Farhan Alkadi, taken hostage on Oct. 7, after a "complex operation" in southern Gaza.

  • Ricky Gervais reveals luxe home office at new £15 million mansion with Jane Fallon

    Ricky Gervais has given fans a glimpse of his luxurious home office at the £15 million mansion he recently purchased with partner, Jane Fallon.

  • Man died after being shot in abdomen by police officer, inquest told

    Joel Stenning, 29, died in hospital days after he was injured by an armed Surrey Police officer.

  • Harper Beckham is a mini Baby Spice in 90s dress mum Victoria would never wear

    David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Seven, 13, could easily be mistaken for a Spice Girl as she rocked a baby pink sporty dress at Disney World in Orlando this weekend - see photos

  • Driver hits four pedestrians on Key First Nation, killing girl: RCMP

    A child is dead and three people were taken to hospital — two other children and an adult — after being hit by a drunk driver Saturday, Kamsack RCMP said.RCMP were called around 2:55 p.m. CST on Saturday about four pedestrians being hit by a vehicle on Key First Nation, about 80 kilometres north of Yorkton, according to a news release.Police say a girl under the age of 12 was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.Two other girls under the age of 12 were also hit, along with a man. The two gir

  • People Cannot Believe These 31 Movies Are So Awkward To Watch With Their Family

    Wait, that's not the audience clapping!

  • Canada puts 100% tariff on China-made EVs, including Teslas

    STORY: Chinese-made electric vehicles face a new set of tariffs, this time from Canada. The country said Monday it would impose a 100% duty on imports of the cars. That follows similar moves by the U.S. and EU. The levies make no exception for Tesla vehicles manufactured in China. That’s in contrast with Europe, which gave Elon Musk’s firm a lower rate in return for cooperating with its probe into Chinese exports. Tesla shares fell over 3% following the news. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa was acting to counter what he called Beijing’s intentional over-capacity. "We are transforming Canada's automotive sector to be a global leader in building the vehicles of tomorrow, but actors like China have chosen to give themselves an unfair advantage in the global marketplace, compromising the security of our critical industries, and displacing dedicated Canadian autos and metal workers."Responding to the news, China’s embassy in Canada called the move “protectionist”, and said Ottawa was ignoring World Trade Organisation rules. The new tariffs also include a 25% duty on Chinese metals including steel. And Trudeau said punitive measures on chips and solar cells could follow. U.S. President Joe Biden in May quadrupled tariffs on Chinese EVs to 100%. The EU has imposed duties going up to just over 36%.

  • Iran's supreme leader opens door to negotiations with United States over Tehran's nuclear program

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's supreme leader opened the door Tuesday to renewed negotiations with the United States over his country's rapidly advancing nuclear program, telling its civilian government there was “no barrier" to engaging with its “enemy.”

  • Ukraine's army chief says his troops control nearly 500 square miles of Russia's Kursk region

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The chief of Ukraine’s army said Tuesday that the country’s troops control nearly 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russia’s Kursk region since their surprised incursion three weeks ago.

  • Mariah Carey reveals her mum and sister have died on the same day

    The singer released a statement announcing that both her mum Patricia, 87, and sister Alison, 63, died this weekend. "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.” "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

  • Traveling over Labor Day weekend? Have a back-up plan for cancellations and delays, and be patient

    Many children have gone back to school in the U.S., and the days are getting shorter, but there is still one more excuse to use the swimsuits and beach towels before packing them up: Labor Day.

  • Average Canadian credit card balance highest since 2007, with young adults hardest hit: Report

    Stabilizing inflation figures and easing interest rates have not translated to improved indicators for credit cards, mortgages and auto loans, Equifax's second-quarter Market Pulse report shows.

  • Canadian lender Scotiabank's Q3 profit falls on higher loan loss provisions

    Elevated borrowing costs and the possibility of a recession have raised the threat of customers defaulting on their loans, and lenders are preparing for credit card and other delinquencies in a challenging economy by building bigger buffers to guard against such potential loan losses. Scotiabank's provision for credit losses was C$1.05 billion, up from C$819 million a year earlier. The bank had reported a profit of C$2.19 billion or C$1.70 per share, a year earlier.

  • Trump Picked Worst Possible Spot For New Border Wall Stunt

    The former president's choice of location had one very awkward detail.

  • Trump Flashes ‘Unusual’ Thumbs Up and Smile at Graves of Fallen Marines

    Donald Trump was photographed smiling and giving an awkward thumbs up Monday at the graves of fallen Marines in Arlington National Cemetery.The former president’s demeanor was criticized online as many were puzzled—and others outright offended—that he’d give his signature smirk and hand gesture at such a sensitive site.“Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual to say the least,” posted Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican lawmaker who’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.Read more at

  • Videos of Russian soldiers appearing to surrender en masse suggest inexperience and desperation, experts say

    Experts said the number of videos that show Russian soldiers surrendering to Ukraine in Kursk is exceptional.

  • Gen. McMaster’s blistering account of the Trump White House

    Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.

  • Tulsi Gabbard's Endorsement Of Trump Ignites Social Media Reactions

    Many of the posts wondered how Putin might feel about the endorsement, drawing on suspicions among some Democrats that she's been a "Russian asset."

  • RFK Jr. Confronted by Fox on Cheryl Hines Drama

    The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the ver