Israeli military says rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon

STORY: :: Israeli military says heavy barrage of

rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon

:: November 13, 2024

:: Pardes Hanna-Karkur, Israel

:: Near Netanya, Israel

Following sirens that sounded in a number of areas in central Israel, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, the military said in a statement.

Video showed interceptions in the sky in northern Israel, and people sheltering behind vehicles on a highway as sirens were heard north of Tel Aviv.