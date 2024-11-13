Israeli military says rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon
rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon
:: November 13, 2024
:: Pardes Hanna-Karkur, Israel
:: Near Netanya, Israel
Following sirens that sounded in a number of areas in central Israel, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, the military said in a statement.
Video showed interceptions in the sky in northern Israel, and people sheltering behind vehicles on a highway as sirens were heard north of Tel Aviv.