Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, Palestinian medics said, in the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence. Despite the toll and international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would rage on.

In a televised address, Netanyahu said the attacks were continuing at “full-force” and would “take time.“ Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” on the Hamas militant group, he said, flanked by his defense minister and political rival, Benny Gantz, in a show of unity.

Hamas also pressed on, launching rockets from civilian areas in Gaza toward civilian areas in Israel. One slammed into a synagogue in the southern city of Ashkelon hours before evening services for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, Israeli emergency services said. No injuries were reported.

In the Israeli air assault early Sunday, families were buried under piles of cement rubble and twisted rebar. A yellow canary lay crushed on the ground. Shards of glass and debris covered streets blocks away from the major downtown thoroughfare where the three buildings were hit over the course of five minutes around 1 a.m.

The hostilities have repeatedly escalated over the past week, marking the worst fighting in the territory that is home to 2 million Palestinians since Israel and Hamas' devastating 2014 war.

“I have not seen this level of destruction through my 14 years of work,” said Samir al-Khatib an emergency rescue official in Gaza. “Not even in the 2014 war."

Rescuers furiously dug through the rubble using excavators and bulldozers amid clouds of heavy dust. One shouted “Can you hear me?” into a hole. “Are you OK?” he asked. Minutes later, first responders pulled a survivor out. The Gaza Health Ministry said 16 women and 10 children were among those killed, with more than 50 people wounded.

Haya Abdelal, 21, who lives in a building next to one that was destroyed, said she was sleeping when the airstrikes sent her fleeing into the street. She accused Israel of not giving its usual warning to residents to leave before launching such an attack.

“We are tired,” she said, “We need a truce. We can’t bear it anymore.”

The Israeli army spokesperson’s office said the strike targeted Hamas “underground military infrastructure." As a result of the strike, “the underground facility collapsed, causing the civilian houses' foundations above them to collapse as well, leading to unintended casualties,” it said.

Among those reported killed was Dr. Ayman Abu Al-Ouf, the head of the internal medicine department at Shifa Hospital and a senior member of the hospital's coronavirus management committee. Two of Abu Al-Ouf’s teenage children and two other family members were also buried under the rubble.

The death of the 51-year-old physician “was a huge loss at a very sensitive time,” said Mohammed Abu Selmia, the director of Shifa.

Gaza’s health care system, already gutted by an Israeli and Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007, had been struggling with a surge in coronavirus infections even before the latest conflict.

Israel's airstrikes have leveled a number of Gaza City’s tallest office and residential buildings, alleging they contain Hamas military infrastructure. Among them was the building housing The Associated Press office and those of other media outlets.

Sally Buzbee, the AP's executive editor, called for an independent investigation into the airstrike that destroyed the AP office on Saturday.

Netanyahu alleged that Hamas military intelligence was operating inside the building.

“It’s a perfectly legitimate target,” he told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

Asked if he had provided any evidence of Hamas’ presence in the building in a call Saturday with U.S. President Joe Biden, Netanyahu said, “we pass it through our intelligence people.”

Buzbee called for any such evidence to be laid out.

“We are in a conflict situation,” Buzbee said. “We do not take sides in that conflict. We heard Israelis say they have evidence; we don’t know what that evidence is.”

The AP has operated from the building for 15 years, including through three previous wars between Israel and Hamas. The news agency’s cameras, operating from its top floor office and roof terrace, offered 24-hour live shots as militants’ rockets arched toward Israel and Israeli airstrikes hammered the city and its surroundings.

“We think it’s appropriate at this point for there to be an independent look at what happened yesterday — an independent investigation,” Buzbee said.

The latest outbreak of violence began in east Jerusalem last month, when Palestinians clashed with police in response to Israeli police tactics during Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers. A focus of the clashes was the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a hilltop compound revered by both Muslims and Jews.

Hamas began firing rockets toward Jerusalem on Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza.

At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in the hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women, with 1,230 people wounded. Eight people in Israel have been killed in some of the 3,100 rocket attacks launched from Gaza, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant group have acknowledged 20 fighters killed in the fighting. Israel says the real number is far higher and has released the names and photos of two dozen alleged operatives it says were “eliminated.”

The assault has displaced some 34,000 Palestinians from their homes, U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, where eight foreign ministers spoke about the conflict.

Efforts by China, Norway and Tunisia to get the U.N. body to issue a statement, including a call for the cessation of hostilities, have been blocked by the United States, which, according to diplomats, is concerned it could interfere with diplomatic efforts to stop the violence.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki urged the Security Council to take action to end Israeli attacks. Israel’s U.N. ambassador, Gilad Erdan, urged the council to condemn Hamas' “indiscriminate and unprovoked attacks.”

The turmoil has also spilled over elsewhere, fueling protests in the occupied West Bank and stoking violence within Israel between its Jewish and Arab citizens, with clashes and vigilante attacks on people and property.

On Sunday, a driver rammed into an Israeli checkpoint in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah — where the Palestinian families had been threatened with eviction — injuring six officers before police shot and killed the attacker, Israeli police said.

The violence also sparked pro-Palestinian protests in cities across Europe and the United States.

Israel appears to have stepped up strikes in recent days to inflict as much damage as possible on Hamas as international mediators work to end the fighting and stave off an Israeli ground invasion in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it destroyed the home Sunday of Gaza’s top Hamas leader, Yahiyeh Sinwar, in the southern town of Khan Younis. It was the third such attack in the last two days on the homes of senior Hamas leaders, who have gone underground.

Egypt and the U.S. were involved in cease-fire efforts, but it wasn’t clear if they were making progress, in light of Netanyahu’ statement that the campaign is continuing. The U.N. Security Council was also meeting Sunday, and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the “senseless cycle of bloodshed, terror and destruction.”

Nessman reported from Atlanta. Associated Press writers Samy Magdy in Cairo, Joseph Krauss and Isaac Scharf in Jerusalem, Edie Lederer at the United Nations and Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed.

Fares Akram And Ravi Nessman, The Associated Press

  • Republican Arizona election official says Trump "unhinged"

    PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican who now leads the Arizona county elections department targeted by a GOP audit of the 2020 election results is slamming former President Donald Trump and others in his party for their continued falsehoods about how the election was run. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Saturday called a Trump statement accusing the county of deleting an elections database “unhinged” and called on other Republicans to stop the unfounded accusations. “We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country,” Richer tweeted. Richer became recorder in January, after defeating the Democratic incumbent. The former president's statement came as Republican Senate President Karen Fann has demanded the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors come to the Senate to answer questions raised by the private auditors she has hired. The Senate took possession of 2.1 million ballots and election equipment last month for what was supposed to be a three-week hand recount of the presidential race won by Democratic President Joe Biden. Instead, the auditors have moved as a snail's pace and had to shut down Thursday after counting about 500,000 ballots. They plan to resume counting in a week, after high school graduation ceremonies planned for the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, which they rented for the recount. Trump's statement said, in part, that “the entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED! This is illegal and the Arizona State Senate, who is leading the Forensic Audit, is up in arms.” Richer and the board say that statement is just plain wrong. In recent days, both he and the board have begun aggressively pushing back at what they see as continuing falsehoods from Republicans who question Trump's loss. “Enough with the defamation. Enough with the unfounded allegations,” Richer tweeted Thursday. “I came to this office to competently, fairly, and lawfully administer the duties of the office. Not to be accused by own party of shredding ballots and deleting files for an election I didn’t run. Enough.” The board, led by Republican Chairman Jack Sellers, have been aggressively using Twitter in recent days to push back, firing off a series of messages slamming the private company doing the audit. The board plans to hold a public hearing Monday to further to refute lies and lay out facts about these issues.” “I know you all have grown weary of lies and half-truths six months after 2020 General Elections,” Sellers said Friday in announcing Monday's meeting. Fann sent Sellers a letter on Wednesday requesting that county officials publicly answer questions at the Senate on Tuesday, but she stopped short of her threat to issue subpoenas. Fann repeated the Senate’s demand for access to administrative passwords for vote-counting machines and internet routers. County officials say they have turned over all the passwords they have and have refused to give up the routers, saying it would compromise sensitive data, including classified law enforcement information held by the sheriff’s office. Fann proposed allowing its contractor to view data from the routers at county facilities under supervision of the sheriff’s office. “The Senate has no interest in viewing or taking possession of any information that is unrelated to the administration of the 2020 general election,” she wrote. The county says the passwords the Senate is seeking are maintained by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., which makes the vote-counting machines and leases them to the county. The company said in a statement Thursday that it cooperates with auditors certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, and did so for two prior audits of 2020 results in Maricopa County, but won’t work with Cyber Ninjas. Fann has hired Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based cybersecurity firm, to oversee an unprecedented, partisan review of the 2020 election in Arizona’s largest county. They are conducting a hand recount of all 2.1 million ballots and looking into baseless conspiracy theories suggesting there were problems with the election, which have grown popular with supporters of Trump. ___ Associated Press reporter Jonathan J. Cooper contributed. Bob Christie, The Associated Press

  • 33-year-old Nicole Paddy, killed in Saskatoon hit and run, was pregnant

    The life of a pregnant woman was cut short after a fatal collision in Saskatoon earlier this week, friends and family of the victim say. Nicole Paddy, 33, was pregnant with her first child when she was struck Monday by a vehicle in the 3200 block of 33rd Street W., her obituary says. Officers were called to the scene at around 9:15 p.m. Monday for what the police service says was a hit and run. Emergency responders who arrived found Paddy, who had suffered severe injuries. Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to save her life. An online obituary said Paddy, who was known to family members by the nickname "Nikado," was pregnant at the time of her death. She loved her family and treated them with the "utmost respect," her obituary said. Reached by phone Saturday, her father said he was in a state of disbelief following his daughter's death, but declined further comment. A small funeral service with close friends and family was held for Paddy in her home community of the Thunderchild First Nation Friday. Skid marks and stained pavement mark the spot where the woman died.(Dan Zakreski/CBC) Ira Horse is a family friend who had known Paddy since she was a child and spoke at her funeral. She says the family is deep in mourning, as the violent death has been hard. "It's a big loss," she said. "Someone that's sickly, you can start to prepare yourself, but when you have a sudden loss like this, someone that's active, young, healthy, and to suffer a loss like this — it was a lot of damage to her." Horse said she remembers Paddy best as a happy kid with hair that was almost red and freckles. Even as they got older and talked less, Horse said she and Paddy always stopped to chat if they came across each other in Saskatoon. The recent funeral was difficult for everyone, said Horse. "They were a close family." A Saskatoon Police Service watch commander was unable to provide an update on the hit-and-run investigation Saturday. Horse and others mourning Paddy are calling for the person, or people, responsible to come forward. "Come back and own what you did," she said. "Think of it. You not only took one life, but two lives." People who live in the area previously told CBC News there were several witnesses to the incident, including children, noting a vehicle was seen speeding away from the collision. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

  • New York City FC irate at referee after Toronto FC rallies for a 1-1 draw

    NEW YORK — Thanks to Jacob Shaffelburg's first MLS goal, Toronto FC left Yankee Stadium with a point after a 1-1 draw Saturday. New York City FC was left fuming, believing the tying goal should have been called back for a foul. "I think we controlled it for 90 minutes. But then, of course, we got robbed by the ref, that's for sure," said NYCFC's Norwegian coach Ronny Deila. "I can't understand it. "One positive I have to say about him (Canadian referee David Gantar), is that he's humble, to say like 'I did a mistake.' OK, but that doesn't give us two points more." Paraguayan Jesus Medina gave NYCFC the lead in the 53rd minute, taking advantage of an error by Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono off a free kick. But after going ahead, NYCFC (2-1-2) lost its way and its temper. And Toronto coach Chris Armas helped turn the tide with his substitutions. Newly signed Dom Dwyer came off the Toronto bench in the 69th minute, quickly making a nuisance of himself in front of the New York goal. The veteran forward is like 181 pounds of sandpaper on the football pitch. Shaffelburg, a 21-year-old from Port Williams, N.S., who came on the same time as Dwyer, beat Sean Johnson in the 74th minute with a low shot off a feed from fellow substitute Patrick Mullins to earn Toronto (1-2-2) the point. "Instant energy," Armas said of the pacey Shaffelburg, who loves to run at defenders. "The boys are celebrating in the locker-room. It's a big goal for him and the team," he added. Shaffelburg, making his 17th MLS appearance since joining the TFC first team in June 2019, said the goal was a relief. "I was kind of kept putting it on myself to get a goal and it was getting a bit much. So to get that was a breath of a fresh air and a weight off my back." There was a wild, controversial passage of play prior to Shaffelburg's goal. In the 70th minute, Bono's kick from the top of the box hit Medina in the back of the head and bounced back into the goal. But Gantar blew the whistle before the ball entered the goal, drawing the ire of the NYCFC camp. The bile continued to grow as Dwyer bodied NYCFC's James Sands to the ground on the ensuing goal kick. When the ball went back into the Toronto end, it was NYCFC called for a foul. Captain Michael Bradley's ensuing free kick led to the goal with Dwyer colliding with — and flattening — a NYCYC defender in the buildup. "James (Sands) got run down. It was a free kick," said Deila. Armas, predictably, saw it differently. "Two teams played hard. They competed the right way. They played fair," he said. "And the referee managed it in a way that keeps it under control. "Nothing out of normal for me." Once again this season TFC was exposed on a set piece when a Gudmundur Thorarinsson free kick handcuffed Bono. The ball hit the turf ahead of goal, kicked up and bounced off the Toronto 'keeper's face, allowing Medina to rush in and knock it home for his fourth of the season. The free kick, from well outside the box, came after Richie Laryea took down an attacker. New York had 58.8 per cent of the possession and outshot Toronto 13-7 (6-3 in shots on target). "We should have won," said a frustrated Deila, whose team extended its undefeated run to four games (2-0-2). Toronto, coming off a 2-0 midweek win over Columbus, was playing its fourth match in 12 days. Armas made three changes from his midweek starting 11, handing a first start to fullback Kemar Lawrence. Jozy Altidore, who scored off the bench against Columbus, and Tsubasa Endoh also slotted in. Altidore started up front alongside Ayo Akinola in a departure from Armas's previous 4-2-3-1 formation. Brazil's Auro shifted from fullback into the midfield alongside Bradley in a 4-4-2. Toronto winger Yeferson Soteldo was the danger man in a scoreless first half, asking questions of the right side of the NYCFC defence in tandem with Lawrence. TFC managed the only two shots on target in the first 45 minutes. NYCFC striker Valentin (Taty) Castellanos came into the game on record scoring pace, one of just five players in league history to score a goal in each of the first four matches of the season. Former U.S. international Brian McBride holds the record with goals in the first five games of the 1998 season. NYCFC, thanks in part to a 5-0 romp over FC Cincinnati, went into weekend play with the league's highest-scoring offence — averaging 2.25 goals a game. Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo (thigh) missed his ninth straight game for Toronto this season. Veteran fullback Justin Morrow (thigh) and Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio (thigh) also didn't dress. Midfielder Mark Delgado was held out in what the club called a precautionary move. NYCFC was without Brazilian forwards Heber (knee) and Thiago (visa) as well as star playmaker Maxi Moralez (quad), Anton Tinnerholm (hamstring) and Alfredo Morales (hamstring). The home side lost defenders Alexander Callens and Maxime Chanot to injury in the 13th and 88th minute, respectively. Toronto plays at Orlando City next Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Missing UBC professor found dead on Salt Spring Island

    RCMP on Salt Spring Island, B.C., say they have found the body of a University of British Columbia professor who had been missing since last Wednesday. Sinikka Gay Elliott left her home to run errands on Wednesday and had not been seen or heard from since. Police say they received a missing persons report at 2:15 p.m. the same day. On Saturday, police issued a written statement that said they had found her body. Although they are still investigating the details surrounding her death, they don't suspect foul play. RCMP thanked the more than 100 volunteers who helped search for Elliott. Overwhelming community response The search began Wednesday night and located Elliot's vehicle abandoned on Juniper Place Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. After an overwhelming response from the community looking to help in the search, police had asked the public to stand down. Elliot had been an associate professor with the sociology department at UBC since 2007. Guy Stecklov, head of the sociology department at UBC, previously told CBC News that her colleagues and students were all distressed by her disappearance.

  • Calgary Stampede to proceed with limited events: report

    "It won't be your typical Stampede … it's not the experience that you had in years past," Kristina Barnes, communications manager with the Calgary Stampede, told a CBC Radio programme on Friday. Known as "the greatest outdoor show on earth," the Stampede draws tourists from around the world for its rodeo and chuckwagon races, but much of the action happens away from official venues at parties hosted by oil and gas companies. "The Safest and Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth is what we're going to call it this year," Barnes said, adding the organizers are working directly with Alberta Health to ensure Stampede experiences stay "within the guidelines" that may be in effect in July.

  • Greek extreme right Euro-MP extradited to Greece

    ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Ioannis Lagos, a Greek far-right member of the European Parliament, was extradited to Greece Saturday to begin serving a 13-year prison sentence. Authorities said Lagos was to spend his first night in isolation in the high-security prison of Domokos, in central Greece, before being assigned to a regular cell on Sunday. Lagos’ request that he be held at a prison in Athens, ostensibly to keep up with his work in the European Parliament, was rejected by authorities. Lagos had been living in Brussels since a Greek court in October convicted him and 17 other former Greek lawmakers from the extreme-right Golden Dawn party of leading a criminal organization, or being members in it. Lagos was taken into custody last month after the European Parliament voted to remove his immunity, paving the way for him to be sent to Athens on a European arrest warrant. Golden Dawn was founded as a Nazi-inspired group in the 1980s. It saw a surge in popularity during Greece’s 2010-2018 financial crisis, gaining parliamentary representation between 2012 and 2019. Lagos was a member of Greece’s Parliament throughout this period, before being elected to the European Parliament in 2019. He, like other former lawmakers, has now left Golden Dawn. The five-year trial in Athens was launched following the 2013 murder of rapper and left-wing activist Pavlos Fyssas, who was stabbed to death by a Golden Dawn supporter. The other convicted Golden Dawn members are already in jail, except for one who escaped arrest and is officially a fugitive. The Associated Press

  • Tenants protest outside east-end Toronto building, say landlords using loophole to raise rent

    Dozens of tenants demonstrated in an east end square in Toronto on Saturday to show their opposition to above guideline rent increases that are happening during the COVID-19 pandemic. These rent hikes, or AGIs, are "massive loopholes" through which rent is increasing in residential buildings across the city despite a provincial rent freeze, according to Toronto ACORN, an anti-poverty group that organized the demonstration outside Main Square Apartments, 2575 Danforth Ave., at Main Street and Danforth Avenue. Even though the Ontario government has frozen rent at 2020 levels, landlords can seek approval for these increases from the Landlord and Tenant Board and have them applied to 2021 rents if the increases are covering the costs of capital repairs and security services. "We want to see a true rent freeze," Maryanna Lewyckyj, a member of Toronto ACORN, told CBC Toronto. "Theoretically, there is a rent freeze in the province, so you are only supposed to get a zero per cent rent increase but there's a giant loophole that allows rent increases to occur. That's occurring in this building and it's occurring in many buildings across Toronto. And the timing is terrible," she said. "Tenants typically have less money. They are losing money because of COVID-19. And also they are getting hit with increases." Lewyckyj said above guideline rent increases are putting financial pressure on tenants at a time when many are living day to day and struggling to pay for basic necessities. A rent increase means they have less money for groceries and less money to support small businesses struggling during the pandemic, she said. "Essentially what they're doing is the landlords are shifting capital repairs to tenants. Costs that should be part of maintenance are just being offloaded to tenants." Lewyckyj said landlords are then giving the money to investors. Maryanna Lewyckyj, a member of Toronto ACORN, says: 'We want to see a true rent freeze.'(Keith Burgess/CBC) At the rally, people held placards, chanted slogans and listened to speeches. They also delivered what they called a demand letter to the offices of Realstar, the landlord. Realstar did not respond to requests from CBC Toronto for comment. Walter Zenyk, a tenant at Main Square Apartments for 41 years, agreed, saying above guideline rent increases are a way for landlords to force out lower income tenants. He said he fought back against a hike because the landlord demanded the increase on his lease without applying to the Landlord and Tenant Board for it. "I'd like to see justice done for all tenants," he said. "They want the low income people and seniors out so they can bring people in here who have money to jack up the rent to market value. I don't think it's right what they are doing here. Where are you going to go?" NDP MPP calls for above rent increases to be banned NDP MPP Rima Berns-McGown, who represents Beaches-East York, said Premier Doug Ford should provide rent support to tenants struggling during the pandemic. She said she wants AGIs banned. "My heart is broken for tenants who have been working so hard with everything they got to stay housed and COVID has made that very difficult," she said. "AGIs are a loophole through which corporate landlords are driving trucks to raise the rent even though there is a rent freeze. And it's criminal because people are losing their housing and their health. It's a just a nightmare. It's the opposite of the kind of compassionate society we should be building during the pandemic," she said. In a news release, Toronto ACORN said: "ACORN is concerned about massive loopholes, called Above the Guideline Rent Increases, through which rent is still increasing and tenants are forced to move out of their homes in a pandemic. "The rent freeze the Ontario government has announced for 2021 does not cover AGIs. This is a massive loophole that big corporations like RealStar are using to take advantage of tenants in a time of a worldwide crisis."

  • N.L. police officer guilty of sexual assault in case that rocked St. John's for years

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland and Labrador police officer was found guilty Saturday of sexually assaulting a young woman while he was on duty in 2014, bringing a long-awaited end to a gruelling case that was tried in court three times. A jury delivered the verdict on Saturday afternoon, after deliberating for more than a day in the case of Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove, who they found sexually assaulted the 21-year-old woman in her living room after driving her home from a St. John's nightclub in his police car. Upon hearing the verdict, she leapt out of her chair and ran over to the prosecution team. Outside the courtroom, Crown prosecutor Lloyd Strickland said he's glad the case is finally over, especially for the complainant. "I'm very much in awe over her," he said. "She remained constant while the system stumbled around her." Saturday was the end of Snelgrove's third trial on the charge, following a successful appeal of an acquittal in 2017 and a mistrial last year. The woman testified all three times, often shooting back at defence lawyer Randy Piercey while on the stand. "You gotta know, this is this man's life, right?" Piercey asked her at one point during her testimony on May 6, referring to Snelgrove. "Yes, I do know that," she quickly replied. "This has been six years of my life, as well." The trial began on May 5 in a makeshift courtroom set up in a former St. John's school to accommodate physical distancing protocols. The jury began deliberating on Thursday and delivered its verdict around 4 p.m. on Saturday. The case has loomed over St. John's since Snelgrove was first acquitted in 2017. Enraged protesters gathered that night and yelled outside the stone Supreme Court building downtown. Demonstrations then spread across town to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary headquarters. The case also figures prominently in the structures of power and authority underpinning two recent, award-winning St. John's-set novels: "All I Ask," by Eva Crocker and "Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club" by Megan Gail Coles. "I think this case has moved the discussion around consent forward by light years," author Lisa Moore told the Canadian Press in a Facebook message. It has also moved the law around consent forward, the Crown prosecutor told reporters on Saturday. In 2017, the court wouldn't let him argue that Snelgrove abused his position of authority as a police officer and thereby nullified any consent the woman may have provided, if she provided it at all, Strickland said. It was on that point that his office appealed and won. Snelgrove then challenged that appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada, but the court sided with Strickland, thus opening the door for further arguments on those grounds. "In four years, which has been a very long time for her, but in the bigger sense is not a great deal of time, we've seen this shift," he said. "I think it is an important case in that respect." Even before the verdict was read Saturday, people were gathered outside the Supreme Court building on Duckworth Street, holding signs and chanting in support of the woman, who they've called "Jane Doe." "As a survivor of sexual abuse myself, I see a lot of myself in Jane Doe," said Sarah Saint-Clare, who brought a box of communal Timbits for the demonstrators to share. "Cases like this (are) why people don't go to the police." Her father, Bill Janes, was the chief of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary during Snelgrove's first trial, and that meant she couldn't join the protests back then, though she said she wanted to. He's since retired, and she was at the courthouse Saturday morning by 10 a.m. to hoist her sign and raise a fist in solidarity with the woman. "Hopefully, if this comes back guilty, it will bring back the confidence that women have had in the past when it comes to reporting their assault," she said. Snelgrove will be back in court in June for the judge to set a date for his sentencing. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Calgary mayoral candidate who threatened health workers arrested after attending illegal gathering

    Kevin J. Johnston, a Calgary mayoral candidate who has threatened to arm himself and go to the homes of health workers, has been arrested after attending an illegal public gathering on Saturday. Police said the gathering took place Saturday morning, in contravention of a Court of Queen's Bench Order which imposes compliance with public health restrictions on organizers of events. Johnston has posted videos of himself speaking about his intentions to arrest health workers if he is elected mayor. He was seen on Saturday approaching police who were enforcing health orders near a protest against pandemic-related health restrictions in downtown Calgary. "We are at a critical point in our province's response to the pandemic and citizens must comply with public health orders in order to ensure everyone's safety and well-being," police said in an emailed release. Johnston, who is facing charges for hate crimes and assault, is known for organizing, leading and speaking at protests against public health restrictions during the pandemic. He has previously attempted to publish the private information of Alberta Health Services employees. Concerns over voters' list On Friday, AHS was granted a restraining order against Johnston, which prevents him from obstructing or interfering with AHS and its employees, including public health officers. Under the order, he's prohibited from contacting, recording or photographing AHS employees, visiting AHS sites for non-medical purposes or going to the homes of AHS officers or employees. Johnston's registration as a mayoral candidate has raised fears that he may soon be granted access to a list that includes the names, addresses and phone numbers of every Calgarian eligible to vote. The City of Calgary has said it is exploring its legal options regarding the voters' list. Johnston is currently facing an assault charge in B.C. and hate crimes charges in Ontario. None of those charges have been proven in court.

  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sunday, May 16, 2021

    The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 16, 2021. There are 1,323,681 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 1,323,681 confirmed cases (71,903 active, 1,226,870 resolved, 24,908 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers. There were 5,269 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 189.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 43,117 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,160. There were 40 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 328 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 47. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 65.54 per 100,000 people. There have been 33,383,698 tests completed. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,184 confirmed cases (82 active, 1,096 resolved, six deaths). There were five new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 15.71 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 51 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people. There have been 254,361 tests completed. _ Prince Edward Island: 191 confirmed cases (10 active, 181 resolved, zero deaths). There was one new case Saturday. The rate of active cases is 6.26 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been five new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 153,397 tests completed. _ Nova Scotia: 4,610 confirmed cases (1,508 active, 3,030 resolved, 72 deaths). There were 86 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 153.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 856 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 122. There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.01 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.35 per 100,000 people. There have been 708,603 tests completed. _ New Brunswick: 2,052 confirmed cases (114 active, 1,897 resolved, 41 deaths). There were seven new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 14.59 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 56 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 5.25 per 100,000 people. There have been 321,074 tests completed. _ Quebec: 362,580 confirmed cases (7,509 active, 344,039 resolved, 11,032 deaths). There were 760 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 87.57 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 5,406 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 772. There were eight new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 51 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 128.66 per 100,000 people. There have been 8,807,043 tests completed. _ Ontario: 507,117 confirmed cases (27,566 active, 471,096 resolved, 8,455 deaths). There were 2,584 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 187.09 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 18,030 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,576. There were 24 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 194 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 28. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 57.38 per 100,000 people. There have been 14,543,950 tests completed. _ Manitoba: 44,617 confirmed cases (4,219 active, 39,392 resolved, 1,006 deaths). There were 430 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 305.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,195 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 456. There were four new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 16 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 72.94 per 100,000 people. There have been 740,345 tests completed. _ Saskatchewan: 44,364 confirmed cases (2,072 active, 41,776 resolved, 516 deaths). There were 196 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 175.79 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,400 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 200. There was one new reported death Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 14 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 43.78 per 100,000 people. There have been 814,814 tests completed. _ Alberta: 217,821 confirmed cases (22,993 active, 192,688 resolved, 2,140 deaths). There were 1,195 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 519.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10,664 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,523. There were three new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 32 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 48.4 per 100,000 people. There have been 4,379,989 tests completed. _ British Columbia: 138,304 confirmed cases (5,717 active, 130,953 resolved, 1,634 deaths). There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 111.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,367 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 481. There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 20 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.74 per 100,000 people. There have been 2,615,230 tests completed. _ Yukon: 84 confirmed cases (one active, 81 resolved, two deaths). There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 2.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people. There have been 9,129 tests completed. _ Northwest Territories: 121 confirmed cases (38 active, 83 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 84.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 22 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is three. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 21,730 tests completed. _ Nunavut: 623 confirmed cases (74 active, 545 resolved, four deaths). There were five new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 188.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 63 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is nine. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people. There have been 13,957 tests completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 16, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Alberta reports 1,195 new cases of COVID-19 as total active cases continue to fall

    Alberta reported 1,195 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,140 Albertans have lost their lives to the disease. Alberta labs completed 12,926 tests for COVID-19 on Friday, with a positivity rate around 9.6 per cent. In hospitals across the province, 686 people are being treated for COVID-19 — a decrease of 27 from the previous day. Included in that number are 178 patients in intensive care. Saturday's deaths included two men in the Calgary zone in their 40s and 70s, respectively. A man in his 80s in the North zone also died from the disease. The date of death for all three was listed as Friday. There were 22,993 active cases in the province as of Saturday, a decrease of 880. Here's how Alberta's active cases break down regionally: Calgary zone: 10,908 Edmonton zone: 5,140 North zone: 3,382 Central zone: 2,398 South zone: 1,152 Unknown: 13 As of Saturday's update, 40.6 per cent of Albertans had received at least one dose of vaccine with 7.3 per cent fully immunized. The province passed a major milestone this week with more than 2 million doses administered.

  • HMCS Bonaventure: New Brunswickers remember their time on Canada's last aircraft carrier

    Ask Bryce Allen what life was like on aboard Canada's last aircraft carrier and his mind turns back to December of 1959. Now in his 80s, the Fredericton Junction native was part of the flight crew and had been on board for a little more than a year, joining the crew not long after the Bonaventure was commissioned. The ship was returning from two weeks of NATO exercises off the coast of Ireland, with four destroyer escorts, when it ran headlong into a North Atlantic storm just north of the Azores. "The flight deck was 65 feet off the water, and water was flooding the deck," Allen recalls, describing the waves that battered the task force. Meteorological records from the time show wind speeds of 125 kilometres per hour at the height of the storm, with gusts as high as 166 kilometres per hour. Allen said, to make matters worse, the elevator for moving aircraft from the deck to the lower hangar had jammed at about a foot below deck level, allowing water to flow down into the ship. Six twin-engined Tracker aircraft couldn't be moved to safety, and had to be strapped down on deck. All they could do was hope they weren't swept away by the wind and waves. HMCS Bonaventure in the midst of a storm in December, 1959. Six DeHavilland -Grumman C2SF-1 Trackers are seen strapped to the deck. With winds gusting to 166 kilometres per hour, Bryce Allen says the ship probably should have sunk. (DND) The upper deck suffered substantial damage in the storm and five sailors were injured. Allen said he took 8 mm movies of the storm, but "you think I could find what I did with those pictures?." "Really, the carrier should of sunk," Allen said, "But she came through her." Gone half a century It has been 50 years since the Canadian government decided the cost of operating an aircraft carrier was too high to justify keeping the Bonaventure. The ship was scrapped in Taiwan in 1971. Allen spent eight years of his life on the Bonaventure, and even though he left the ship in 1965, he said he was sad to see her go. A wave crashes over the bow of HMCS Bonaventure on Dec. 6, 1959. Bryce Allen says the deck was 20 metres above the waterline, but it was flooded by wave after wave.(DND) People who lived in ports like Halifax and Saint John likely missed her too. HMCS Bonaventure was by far the biggest ship in the navy, and she drew a crowd of onlookers when she sailed into port. Many Saint Johners of a certain age still remember her arrival in the fall of 1963 for a three-month refit at the Saint John shipyard. Only carrier purchased by Canada She was originally designed for the Royal Navy to provide air support for convoys during the Second World War and was to be named HMS Powerful. But the ship wasn't completed in time to take part in the war, and construction was halted. After a few years of operating carriers on loan from the Royal Navy, and with increasing Cold War tensions, the Canadian Navy made the decision in 1952 to purchase and complete the Powerful, renaming her HMCS Bonaventure. Canada's experience with carriers during and after the Second World War had proven the value of carriers for anti-submarine work, and Soviet subs presented the biggest threat to Canadian sovereignty in the 1950s. Plus, the move was seen as a way to help prop up Britain's sagging economy. She had upgrades to handle more modern aircraft, including a steam catapult to help get enough speed to get airborne, an angled deck to help gain lift and six arresting cables to stop the aircraft during a landing, but the fact remained Bonaventure was 30 per cent shorter than her U.S. counterparts. With a deck just a bit over 700 feet long, landing modern aircraft on the Bonaventure was a tricky business.(Library and Archives Canada MIKAN No. 4951224) Saint John's George Vair wasn't on board during that wild storm in 1959. He was still three years or so away from joining her crew. But her handling in rough seas was also something clear in his mind. "One of the problems was she was not made for the North Atlantic," Vair said, "Water would come in around the gun stations in rough weather … not the greatest ship in the world for that sort of thing." Lines, lines, lines Vair had been a signaller aboard destroyers before finishing up his stint in the navy on Bonaventure. The biggest change for Vair was the size of the crew, usually operating with 700 to 800 on board. "You lined up for everything. You lined up at the galley for meals, you lined up for 'tot' — we still had that then," Vair said, referring to the daily rum ration, a practice that ended in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1972) . "A lot of people didn't like it because of the lining up." And it was crowded in the living quarters, too. "The bunks were set four bunks high on each side. Once you were in, you had about 10 inches to the bottom of the next bunk," Vair said. "In those Tribal [Class] destroyers, you just strung a hammock, which was a lot better. "And, you hardly knew anyone outside your own group. Years later, I was sitting in a tavern talking to a guy and discovered we were both on her at the same time." The view of HMCS Bonaventure from the cockpit of an aircraft about to land.(Library and Archives Canada MIKAN No. 4951242) It also could be a dangerous place to be, especially for the aircrews. Allen remembers the danger involved in taking off and landing on the small flight deck of the ship the crew lovingly called "The Bonny". "People from the air force were just flabbergasted," Allen remembers, "'You fly off the Bonny? Jeez, are you crazy or what?'" "I only had one crash," Allen said matter-of-factly about a landing in a twin-engined Grumman Tracker. On a night mission in bad weather, Allen's aircraft made six approaches without being able to get the plane down, so the decision was made to head to a land base in Labrador. After spending the night on land, they headed back to the ship in the morning, but the weather hadn't gotten any better. Coming in, the aircraft's arrestor hook missed the first five cables stretched across the deck. On Oct. 8, 1961, the Tracker Allen was flying in was left dangling over the water after missing five of the six arrester cables on the deck. The final cable that kept the plane from plummeting into the sea can be seen still attached at the lower tail.(Submitted Bryce Allen) "We caught number one wire," Allen said, the sixth and final cable, and the 10,000-kilogram plane and its four crew members were left hanging off the end of the flight deck, with only the cable keeping it from plummeting into the sea below. "There were people hollering for us to get out, and people hollering for us to stay inside," he said. "Finally, I said I've had enough of this and went out [the hatch] right around where the props were, which were still spinning. That was a little bit interesting." Dangerous business Some aircrew weren't so lucky. George Vair was on board for just one year. "We lost two people when I was on it," he said. And that trip through a hurricane in 1959 ended in tragedy. Just 240 kilometres or so from Halifax on Dec. 12, after riding out five days of rough weather, a Tracker went into the sea minutes after takeoff. The newspapers of the day reported the aircraft was launching to take part in exercises with a submarine, just a day before the ship was supposed to sail into Halifax, and that the plane with all four crew members couldn't be found. Bryce Allen remembers it differently. He said the usual process coming home was to launch the planes offshore and fly into Shearwater air base. Allen said he was assigned to be on the plane that crashed, but since he was single and it was two weeks before Christmas, he volunteered to give up his spot to a married man. Bryce Allen of Fredericton Junction served eight years on HMCS Bonaventure.(Submitted) "The only thing they figured could have happened was that, in a hurry, they threw the baggage in the back of the plane and it wasn't secured. When the catapult launched the plane, they figured the baggage was thrown ahead into the cabin." Allen said the plane went straight up into the air, and then down into the sea. 'They kept us busy' HMCS Bonaventure had a busy career, out to sea three times a year, in three-month intervals. She took part in numerous NATO exercises, sailed as far south as Argentina, and as far north as Ungava Bay. She also had stops in most of Europe's major ports. She took Canada's first peacekeeping troops to Cyprus, was on high alert during the Cuban Missile Crisis, and picked up victims from a downed airliner off the coast of Ireland. More than 20,000 aircraft landings took place on her deck, with the last one occurring on Dec. 12, 1969, coincidentally 10 years to the day after the fatal crash Bryce Allen witnessed. But by the late '60s, the navy was looking to cut costs. And, the Bonaventure, the largest ship in the fleet, was an obvious target. By that time, Vair was out of the Navy altogether, Allen had moved on to flying in shore-based Argus patrol aircraft. When she was decommissioned, he was there. Sad to see her go "It was a bad scene," he recalled. "She had just had a refit done — $17 million. And they sold her for scrap." Allen said there has always been a rumour that she ended up in service with another navy, "so maybe she got another 10 years." There's no proof that's the case. Maybe it's just wishful thinking. One of her anchors sits in Point Pleasant Park in Halifax, and the ship's bell is at Shearwater's aviation museum, memorials to the last of her kind in Canadian service.

  • Mystery develops after old photo of a child discovered in Grande Cache thrift store

    Author Elesa Willies has a real-life mystery she hopes you can help solve. Willies recently discovered an old photo of a young girl while volunteering at the United Church thrift store in Grande Cache, 435 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. "I was going to throw something in the garbage bin and this picture was sitting right on top of everything else," she said. "I said 'Who chucked this away?'" Willies was told the store doesn't keep old photos like that. Who would want to buy it? "I said, 'Well, I'll take it,' because I've always loved history and I've loved mysteries," she said. "It's a beautiful picture, it's done in 1924 of this little girl and so I took it." Elesa Willies holds the portrait she rescued from the garbage at a Grande Cache thrift store.(Submitted by Elesa Willies)The 66-year-old Willies quickly went from volunteer to detective. "I was just curious, I wanted to find out who this little girl was, and what the connection was, and how it ended up in our thrift shop, because we're stuck in the middle of nowhere. "What we can sort of guesstimate is the little girl is probably about two in the photograph and that was 1924, so if she's still alive, which I highly doubt, she'd be like 99 or 100 years old now." Thinking the girl in the photograph might have descendants who would like the photo, Willies began investigating further. The signature, location and date that appears on the photo. (Submitted by Elesa Willies) The signature on the portrait was difficult to read, but it also appeared to have the word Breton, which happens to be the name of a village about 100 km southwest of Edmonton. Willies got in contact with the village and its museum. "The curator of the museum there actually phoned me and said his wife thinks that it says Boston, not Breton, and she then had correctly identified who the photographer was," Willies said. "We managed to narrow down that it was Emile Brunel." That led WIllies to a project called Friends of Brunel Park, located on the grounds of Brunel's former home in the Catskills of southeastern New York state. The non-profit organization collects the artist and photographer's work and is open to the public. The owner confirmed the portrait was taken by Brunel but had no information on who the little girl was or how the photo wound up in Alberta. Brunel owned dozens of photography studios throughout the eastern U.S., including Boston. He became quite famous for his work, and was recruited to take pictures of Hollywood stars. It's safe to assume whoever commissioned the photo would have been quite well off. Beyond that, not much else is known. Willies has shared the photo on social media in hopes someone might have some answers. As an added bonus, Willies, who authored "Footsteps and Whispers — The Series'' about Grande Cache ghost stories and strange encounters, may have some new material to work with for a mystery. The only question is, will it be solved?

  • Fire at Surrey apartment building displaces 56 households

    A fire at a four-storey apartment building in the Fleetwood neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C., that burned for hours has displaced the residents of the 56 units there. The fire started late Friday night at 160th Street and 84th Avenue, near the Fraser Highway, and kept burning well into Saturday. Late Saturday morning, smoke clouds continued to billow skywards as firefighters struggled to keep the flames under control. Deputy Fire Chief Mark Griffoen said part of the difficulty in putting out the fire was because firefighters had to fight the blaze from outside. But the flames were under the roof, which is designed to keep water out. "We just have to keep at it and persist," he said. Despite those efforts, Griffoen admitted it's unlikely the building's residents will be returning home anytime soon. The city is trying to provide support for those who have been displaced, he said. Everyone was evacuated safely and no injuries have been reported. Griffoen said it's too early to determine a cause for the fire. It's unusual for fires to last so long, he said.

  • Halifax police make arrests at separate gatherings on Saturday

    Halifax police made five arrests and laid charges at separate gatherings in the city on Saturday. According to a news release, police issued 21 tickets in total under the Health Protection Act and the Emergency Management Act for two events. One of the gatherings was at Tower Road and Inglis Street, outside Saint Mary's University in the city's south end. It was the starting point for what was billed as a "Free Palestine COVID safe car rally" scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Organizers of the event had posted warnings on social media that participants should stay in their vehicles to avoid violating COVID-19 safety guidelines. Police laid charges at the start of a car rally near Saint Mary's University in the south end of Halifax(Jeorge Sadi/CBC) Police said 200 vehicles participated in the event and multiple charges were laid under the Health Protection Act, Emergency Management and the Motor Vehicle Act. There was a heavy police presence at Citadel Hill for another gathering which started shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday. The gathering was organized on Facebook by a group called Freedom Nova Scotia. On Friday the province obtained a court injunction preventing Freedom Nova Scotia and similar groups from staging the planned protest on Saturday. The court order also authorized police to use reasonable force in arresting anyone who takes part in one of these protests. The group announced on Facebook that the rally had been cancelled "under duress." But several people indicated in the comments to the post they planned to gather regardless. CBC News saw three people being arrested at a gathering on Citadel Hill.(Vernon Ramesar/CBC) A handful of people not wearing masks gathered in the area between the entrance to the fortress and the clock tower on Saturday afternoon. CBC News witnessed several tickets being issued and three arrests at the Citadel Hill gathering. Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella told CBC News a total of five people were arrested at both events. Kinsella said he expected to have a final count of charges and a further breakdown of details later Saturday. He urged members of the public to "educate themselves" about COVID-19 restrictions. "It's sending a clear message to the individuals that are participating that we have to do everything that we can to help protect the public and prevent the spread of the virus," Kinsella said. "There is a time for demonstrations and protests and that time isn't now." MORE TOP STORIES

  • Police break up crowds in Barcelona after state of emergency lifted

    Inter-regional travel and curfews were lifted in most of Spain on May 9, leading to thousands of weekend revellers descending on public spaces in Barcelona.View on euronews

  • 'Not knowing where your child is. I don't think there's anything worse than that': Parents of Dylan Ehler say they haven't stopped searching

    A year ago this month, three-year old Dylan Ehler went missing from his grandmother’s home in Truro, Nova Scotia. His boots were found at a nearby brook later in the day of his disappearance on May 6, 2020, but after numerous searches, the little boy has never been found. Every day, every week, the same thing is always on their mind, said his mother, Ashley Brown, “Where's Dylan? What happened to Dylan? There isn't really much else on our minds.” After a year of searching, of tips that haven’t led them to their son, Dylan's father Jason Ehler said it feels like nothing has changed in their thoughts. “Not knowing is the worst, unimaginable thing you could possibly go through as a human being ... not knowing where your child is. I don't think there's anything worse than that,” he said. His son's boots were found in the water seven hours after his disappearance. Either someone threw them in or Dylan drowned, his father said - but which is it? “Anything's possible because there's no Dylan,” Ehler said. There were no footprints or any other evidence, but there are two bridges, said Ehler, adding someone could have grabbed him and tossed the boots over a bridge to the river below. His parents and sometimes small groups have searched nearly every day for a year, he said. COVID restrictions have made it difficult, but they keep searching on their own even if everyone who might want to join them could not due to restrictions. They search on land, and they search the waterways because they know there's a chance he went into the water. “We have to do both,” Ehler said. The search is often "overwhelming,” he admits, noting they're just ordinary people without much equipment. But over time they acquired walkie talkies and maps and tried to pursue searching as professionally as possible. More resources, like cadaver dogs, would help, he said. Truro Police still list Dylan as missing and posted to social media as recently as the anniversary of his disappearance, inviting anyone with tips to contact the police. Requests for comment from Truro Police were not received by press time. Dylan's father said there have been tips throughout the year, but also cruel scammers using the tragedy to try to seek out rewards. Tips give them hope, Ehler said, but so far, none have resulted in them finding their son. Brown said tips are still important and encourages anyone with any information to come forward. The parents welcome anyone willing to join searches when permitted by pandemic restrictions and encourage those interested in helping to join IAMMISSING Dylan Ehler Search Updates on Facebook. Above all, they want people to keep their eyes open. Maybe someone reading this has him and will have a second thought and bring him home, Ehler said. Maybe Dylan himself will read this article one day, he said. A reward of $18,207 is being offered by the family for his immediate return. Dylan’s family is broken, said Brown, but she’s had to return to work to provide for their other child, Lily, as the bills haven’t stopped throughout the tragedy, but her son is never far from her mind. Dylan’s father said not knowing where his child is gives him the strength to keep going. Any person with a child who went missing knows, he said, “your whole life goes into looking so nothing stops you, nothing stands in your way.” Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal

  • Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks

    PRAYAGRAJ, India (AP) — Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. In jeeps and boats, the police used portable loudspeakers with microphones asking people not to dispose of the bodies in rivers. "We are here to help you perform the last rites,” police said. On Friday, rains exposed the cloth coverings of bodies buried in shallow sand graves on the riverbank in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. Navneet Sehgal, a state government spokesman, on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 corpses of COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the past two weeks. “I bet these bodies have nothing to do with COVID-19,” he said. He said some villagers did not cremate their dead, as is customary, due to a Hindu tradition during some periods of religious significance and disposed of them in rivers or digging graves on riverbanks. K.P. Singh, a senior police officer, said authorities had earmarked a cremation ground for those who died of COVID-19 on the Prayagraj riverbank and the police were no longer allowing any burials on the riverfront. Sehgal state authorities have found “a small number” of bodies on the riverbanks, he said, but didn’t give a figure. Ramesh Kumar Singh, a member of Bondhu Mahal Samiti, a philanthropic organization that helps cremate bodies, said the number of deaths is very high in rural areas, and poor people have been disposing of the bodies in the river because of the exorbitant cost of performing the last rites and shortage of woods. The cremation cost has tripled up to 15,000 rupees ($210). Health authorities last week retrieved 71 bodies that washed up on the Ganges River bank in neighboring Bihar state. Authorities performed post mortems but said they could not confirm the cause of death due to decomposition. A dozen corpses were also found last week buried in sand at two locations on the riverbank in Unnao district, 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh state capital. District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said an investigation is underway to identify the cause of deaths. India’s two big states, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with nearly 358 million people in total, are among the worst hit in the surge sweeping through the country with devastating death tolls. Hapless villagers have been rushing the sick to nearby towns and cities for treatment, many of them dying on the way, victims of India's crumbling health care. After hitting record highs for weeks, the number of new cases was stabilizing, said Dr. V.K. Paul, a government health expert. The Health Ministry on Sunday reported 311,170 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, down from 326,098 on Saturday. It also reported 4,077 additional deaths, taking the total fatalities to 270,284. Both figures are almost certainly a vast undercount, experts say. Rajesh Kumar Singh And Biswajeet Banerjee , The Associated Press

  • Goalkeeper Alisson scores in last seconds in Liverpool win

    WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a dramatic goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and keep alive his team's realistic chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Alisson came up for a corner in the Premier League game and glanced home a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross before getting mobbed by teammates. Mohamed Salah’s 33rd-minute goal for Liverpool had canceled out the opener by Hal Robson-Kanu in the 15th. Liverpool is in fifth place on 63 points, with games remaining against Burnley and Crystal Palace. Fourth-place Chelsea has 64 points and third-place Leicester has 66, and both also have two games left. Leicester and Chelsea meet on Tuesday so one of them, if not both, will drop points. Chelsea finishes the season away to Aston Villa and Leicester hosts Tottenham. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Parking lot to park: Construction signals fresh start to controversial Fort McMurray project

    The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has broken ground on a controversial park being built on land it originally acquired to be turned into an arena. The Franklin and Main Park Project will take up the majority of a block in downtown Fort McMurray. Featuring a basketball court, playground and community event space, the $4.92 million park is expected to be completed in the fall. Its completion will also mark the end of an eight-year journey that featured big civic dreams, hard economic realities and mixed emotions among downtown businesses that were affected by the municipal expropriation process. The municipality purchased the land in 2013 as part of a plan to build a downtown arena. The municipality expropriated five properties at a total cost of $34.1 million, which includes associated costs like legal fees and tearing the buildings down. The municipality backed away from the idea in 2015, after oil prices crashed and it faced public backlash. One of the buildings acquired by the city housed Longshots, a downtown bar co-owned by Gord Pederson. When he opened the bar in 2006, he knew there was a possibility the land would be wanted by the municipality. He said he's not bitter about the land deal but he is bothered that the building sat empty for about 18 months. "It's just another scar on Fort McMurray that I don't think it deserves." Pederson wasn't against the idea of the arena, but thought the municipality had "excess and grandiose plans." "Downtown Fort McMurray needed that little bit of a boost," said Pederson. Since then, the land has been a parking lot. Draw for downtown? In 2018, council decided make downtown revitalization a priority, then in March of this year, council voted in favour of the Franklin and Main Park Project in an 8-3 vote. Mayor Don Scott and councillors Claris Voyageur and Keith McGrath were opposed. Steven Niehaus, owner of Stacs Fine Food, said he is excited about the park, as it would be across the street from his restaurant. "I know it might not be ideal for everybody, but the park is an exciting thing for us because it's going to give a chance for people to hopefully congregate downtown," said Niehaus. In the winter, the park will have skating trails, he said. Workers during construction should also be good for business. Jon Tupper, former president of the Chamber of Commerce, has been to half a dozen symposiums to talk about downtown revitalization. He said the municipality's strategy for downtown in recent years hasn't been successful. The park is expected to be completed in fall of 2021.(Jamie Malbeuf/CBC) "We razed more structures than we've brought up and that's kind of where we're at today," he said. He said doing something with the space is better than doing nothing, but he doubts it will be an ongoing draw to bring people downtown in a municipality that already has many parks. "Yes, a park is better than a parking lot, but I don't think it fills the gaps and the needs that the city created through their own overzealous expropriation," he said. Pederson agrees with Tupper's assessment. Downtown has been empty ever since expropriation, he said, and a park isn't likely to be the solution. Frances Squire, 82, used to frequent one of the pubs that was torn down during the expropriation. She said the municipality should be spending money on more important things, like flood mitigation. "It's a waste of money," said Squire.