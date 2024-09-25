Israeli must be prepared for 'manoeuvring and action' against Hezbollah, general says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military's head of the northern command said Israel had entered a new phase of its campaign and must be prepared for "manoeuvring and action," the military said in a statement on Wednesday.

It did not specify whether the remarks were a reference to a possible ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

"We have entered a new phase of the campaign," said Major General Ori Gordin during a visit on Tuesday to a brigade exercise on Israel's northern border, according to the military statement.

"The operation began with a significant blow to Hezbollah's capabilities, focusing on their firepower capabilities, and a very significant hit on the organization's commanders and operatives. Facing this, we need to change the security situation, and we must be fully prepared for maneuvers and action," Gordin said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by James Mackenzie)