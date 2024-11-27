Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire begins but south Lebanese civilians warned not to go home

People celebrate after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect in Sidon, Lebanon (AP)

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began on Wednesday morning after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France.

Long-displaced residents of south Lebanon started returning to their homes amid celebrations hours after a ceasefire began at 4am local time (2am GMT).

Displaced people started returning to the coastal city of Tyre on motorcycles and in cars early, defying an Israeli military warning to stay away from previously evacuated areas.

Israel has said it will attack if Hezbollah breaks the ceasefire agreement, which was announced late on Tuesday, but the truce appeared to be holding.

Milan Fakih, 40, father of Hashim Fakih, 10, and Fatima Fakih, 11, take a selfie together in front of their destroyed house as they return home (REUTERS)

Lebanon's army said on Wednesday it is preparing to deploy to the south of the country. It had asked residents of border villages delay returning home until the Israeli military withdraws.

The ceasefire deal was reached on Tuesday, clearing the way for an end to a conflict that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war last year, was designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities, US president Joe Biden said at the White House.

People wave flags of Lebanon and Amal Movement from a car after a ceasefire is agreed (REUTERS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said he was ready to implement a ceasefire deal and would respond forcefully to any violation by Hezbollah, declaring Israel would retain “complete military freedom of action”.

The Lebanon ceasefire agreement requires Israeli troops to withdraw from south Lebanon and Lebanon's army to deploy in the region, officials say. Hezbollah would end its armed presence along the border south of the Litani River.

Boys wave flags of Lebanon and Amal Movement as they arrive in Tyre (REUTERS)

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the Lebanese army would be ready to have at least 5,000 troops deployed in southern Lebanon as Israeli troops withdraw, and that the United States could play a role in rebuilding infrastructure destroyed by Israeli strikes.

Israel’s security cabinet approved the ceasefire deal, clearing the way for the truce to take effect, by a 10-1 margin.

President Joe Biden making his address in the Rose Garden of the White House (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

An Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire would mark the first major step toward ending the regionwide unrest triggered by Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. But it does not address the devastating war in Gaza, where Hamas is still holding dozens of hostages, and which shows no sign of ending.

Mr Biden, speaking in Washington, called the agreement "good news" and said his administration would make a renewed push for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He said Israel reserved the right to quickly resume operations in Lebanon if Hezbollah breaks the terms of the truce, but that the deal "was designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities."

In a TV address on Tuesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "It's not the same Hezbollah any more. We've attacked strategic targets throughout Lebanon. We pushed Hezbollah back decades.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, giving a televised address on Tuesday evening (Israeli Government Press Office via AP)

"That is why I will bring before the cabinet tonight a plan for a ceasefire.

"If Hezbollah tries to attack us, we will attack."

The deal calls for a two-month initial halt in fighting.

Thousands of Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers would deploy in the south, and an international panel headed by the United States would monitor all sides' compliance.

Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, calling for the deal to be turned into “a lasting political solution”.

“Today’s long overdue ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah will provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations of Lebanon and northern Israel, who have suffered unimaginable consequences during the last few months of devastating conflict and bloodshed,” said the Prime Minister on Tuesday night,

“Now this deal must be turned into a lasting political solution in Lebanon, based on Security Council Resolution 1701, that will allow civilians to return permanently to their homes and for communities on both sides of the border to rebuild.”

He said the UK will remain “at the forefront” of efforts to bring long-term peace in the Middle East, and called for “immediate progress” towards a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Israel has demanded the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations under the agreement, but Lebanese officials have rejected writing that into the proposal.

Civil defence members and rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut's Basta neighbourhood, on November 23 (REUTERS)

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz insisted earlier on Tuesday that the military would strike Hezbollah if the UN peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, doesn't provide "effective enforcement" of the deal.

"If you don't act, we will act, and with great force," Mr Katz said, speaking with UN special envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the strongest Iranian-backed force in the region, would likely significantly calm regional tensions that have led to fears of a direct, all-out war between Israel and Iran.

Hezbollah began firing into northern Israel, saying it was showing support for the Palestinians, a day after Hamas carried out its October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, triggering the Gaza war. Israel returned fire on Hezbollah, and the two sides have been exchanging barrages ever since.

Israel escalated its campaign of bombardment in mid-September and later sent troops into Lebanon, vowing to put an end to Hezbollah fire so tens of thousands of evacuated Israelis could return to their homes.

More than 3,760 people have been killed by Israeli fire in Lebanon the past 13 months, many of them civilians, according to Lebanese health officials. The bombardment has driven 1.2 million people from their homes. Israel says it has killed more than 2,000 Hezbollah members.

Hezbollah fire has forced some 50,000 Israelis to evacuate in the country's north, and its rockets have reached as far south in Israel as Tel Aviv.

Firefighters battle flames after a building was hit in an Israeli airstrike in the Hadath neighbourhood of Beirut on November 23 (AFP via Getty Images)

At least 75 people have been killed, more than half of them civilians. More than 50 Israeli soldiers have died in the ground offensive in Lebanon.

At least one Israeli airstrike jolted the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday night, moments after Mr Biden announced Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to ceasefire deal.

It was not immediately clear where the jets hit, but witnesses said it appeared to be close to to the Beirut city centre.