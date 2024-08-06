Israeli rights group details systematic abuse of Palestinians in Israel's jails

A report from Israeli rights group B'Tselem indicated that Palestinian prisoners were subjected to arbitrary beatings and sexual abuse. The report came out days after the Israeli military detained nine soldiers accused of severe abuse of a prisoner in a military facility in the Negev desert.

Israel has conducted a systematic policy of prisoner abuse and torture since the start of the war in Gaza, subjecting Palestinian detainees to acts ranging from arbitrary violence to sexual abuse, a report from Israeli rights group B'Tselem said on Monday.

The group said the report was based on interviews with 55 Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank and Israel, who were detained in Israeli prisons since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that set off the war, most of them without being tried.

"The testimonies clearly indicate a systematic, institutional policy focused on the continual abuse and torture of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel," the report said.

The report was issued days after the Israeli military detained nine soldiers accused of severe abuse of a prisoner in a military facility in the Negev desert. According to Israeli press reports, the soldiers are accused of sexually abusing a member of an elite Hamas unit.

