Israeli strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah media head, sources say

kills Hezbollah's media relations chief

November 17, 2024

:: The Israeli military declined to comment

Israel has rarely hit senior Hezbollah personnel who do not have clear military roles, and its air strikes have mostly targeted Beirut's southern suburbs where Hezbollah has its heaviest presence.

An Israeli military spokesperson's account on the social media platform X that often publishes evacuation orders for areas about to be bombed showed no such warning before this strike.

Afif was a long-time media adviser to Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Sept. 27.

He managed Hezbollah's Al-Manar television station for several years before taking over the group's media office.