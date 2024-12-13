Israeli strike on a Gaza post office kills more than 30

STORY: This is what remains of a post office that had been housing families displaced by Gaza's war.

Completely destroyed by an Israeli airstrike that, according to medics, killed and injured dozens who had been sheltering inside.

The strike hit late on Thursday in the densely populated Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Abu Ayman al-Shaer said people were woken by a massive explosion and rushed toward the sound of screaming.

But in the darkness they were limited to searching by the light of their mobile phones.

"An entire block was removed tonight, also what's strange is that there were cries for help from under the rubble, people begging us for help, and we couldn't do anything for them. As of now, they're still under the rubble. More than 12 hours under the rubble, and we don't know if they're alive or martyred. We still don't know until now."

Israel's military said on Friday it was targeting a senior member of Islamic Jihad.

It accused the militant group of using civilians as a human shield and said it was reviewing reports on the number of casualties.

The war in the Palestinian enclave began when Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then Israel's military has leveled large parts of Gaza, driving nearly all of its 2.3 million people from their homes.

On Friday, Gaza's health ministry said the death toll from Israel's retaliation had reached at least 44,875.

Months of ceasefire efforts by Egypt and Qatar, backed by the United States, have failed to conclude a ceasefire deal between the warring sides.

But on Thursday, U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan said he believed a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release may be close.

That's after, he said in Tel Aviv, Israel signaled it was ready and there were signs of movement from Hamas.