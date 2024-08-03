Israeli strike kills 15 Palestinians in Gaza school

STORY: :: Graphic warning

::Israeli strike on school in Gaza City kills at least 15 people

::August 3, 2024

The Israeli military said the school was being used as a command centre for Hamas, to hide militants and manufacture weapons. Hamas has denied Israeli accusations that it operates from civilian facilities such as schools and hospitals.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli strikes in the enclave killed six people in a house in the southern area of Rafah and two others in Gaza City, Gaza health officials said.

The Israeli military said its forces had struck militants and destroyed Hamas infrastructure in Rafah and elsewhere in the enclave.