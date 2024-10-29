Israeli strike kills dozens in north Gaza town, Gaza health ministry says

CAIRO − At least 93 Palestinians were killed and missing and dozens more wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday, the Gaza health ministry said.

Medics said at least 20 children were among the dead.

"A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them," the territory's Hamas-run health ministry said in a statement.

Later on Tuesday, Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of the government media office, put the number of fatalities at 93.

A Palestinian boy cries as he carries a body of a child who was killed in Israeli strikes, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, October 29, 2024.

There was no immediate Israeli comment. The Israeli military has frequently questioned figures on death toll published by the Hamas media office, saying they were often exaggerated.

Video footage obtained by Reuters showed several bodies wrapped in blankets on the ground outside a bombed four-storey building. More bodies and survivors were being retrieved from under the wreckage as neighbours rushed to help with rescue.

"There are tens of martyrs (dead) − tens of displaced people were living in this house. The house was bombed without prior warning. As you can see, martyrs are here and there, with body parts hanging on the walls," Ismail Ouaida, a witness who was helping to recover bodies, said in the video.

On Monday, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said around 100,000 people were marooned in Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun without medical or food supplies. Reuters could not verify the number independently.

The health ministry said Tuesday those wounded in the strike could not receive care as doctors had been forced to evacuate the nearby Kamal Adwan Hospital.

"Critical cases without intervention will succumb to their destiny and die," the ministry said in a statement.

Gaza's emergency service said its operations had come to a halt because of the three-week Israeli assault into northern Gaza. Israel says its campaign is to destroy Palestinian militant group Hamas, whose fighters had returned to the area in the year-long war.

Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and more than 250 hostages were captured and taken into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Police try to remove a demonstrator from a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government and for the immediate release of Gaza hostages, in Jerusalem, October 28, 2024.

Israel bans UNRWA

The death toll from Israel's retaliatory air and ground onslaught in Gaza has exceeded 43,000, the Gaza health ministry said.

Gaza's war has kindled wider conflict in the Middle East, with Israel bombing Lebanon and sending forces into its south to disable Iran-backed Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.

Tuesday's strike came a day after Israel's parliament passed a law to ban the U.N. relief agency UNRWA from operating inside the country, alarming some of Israel's Western allies who fear it will worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Israeli officials cited the involvement of a handful of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees' thousands of staffers in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack and a few staffers' membership in Hamas and other armed groups.

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini described the move as "collective punishment".

It was unclear yet how the decision will impact the lives of Palestinians, especially in the Gaza Strip, where the United Nations said most of its 2.3 million people have become internally displaced since the war erupted over a year ago.

