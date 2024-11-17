Israeli strike kills, injures dozens in Beit Lahiya, medics say

STORY: :: An Israeli strike on a residential building kills or

injures dozens of Palestinians, medics and residents say

:: Beit Lahiya, Gaza

:: November 17, 2024

:: The Israeli army says several strikes were

conducted on 'terrorist targets' in the town

The Palestinian Civil Emergency said around 70 people were living in the property but the Gaza government media office put the number of those killed at 72.

The Israeli military said several strikes were conducted overnight on "terrorist targets" in Beit Lahiya with everything possible done to avoid civilian harm.

The Israeli army sent tanks into Beit Lahiya and the nearby towns of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia, the largest of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, last month in what it said was a campaign to fight Hamas militants waging attacks and prevent them from regrouping.

It said it has killed hundreds of militants in those three areas, which residents said Israeli forces had isolated from Gaza City.

The Gaza health ministry said 43,800 people have been confirmed killed since Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas militants killed around 1,200 Israelis that day, and still hold dozens of some 250 hostages they took back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.