Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 20 as Vatican envoy visits Christians in the territory

Wafaa Shurafa And Tia Goldenberg
·4 min read

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Sunday killed at least 20 people, including five children, Palestinian medical officials said.

Israeli authorities meanwhile allowed Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the leader of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, to enter Gaza and celebrate a pre-Christmas Mass with members of the territory’s small Christian community.

A strike on a school housing displaced people in Gaza City killed at least eight people, including three children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The Civil Defense, first responders affiliated with the Hamas-run government, had earlier said four children were among those killed.

The Israeli military said it carried out a precise strike on Hamas militants sheltering there.

ADVERTISEMENT

A strike on a home in the central city of Deir al-Balah late Saturday killed at least eight people, including three women and two children, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies. A man and his wife were killed in a strike in the southern city of Khan Younis on Sunday, just after midnight, according to the nearby Nasser Hospital. A strike on a car in Gaza City killed two people, according to the Health Ministry.

There was no immediate comment from the military on those strikes.

Israel has continued to carry out daily strikes in Gaza more than 14 months into the war with Hamas. It says it only targets militants, accusing them of hiding among civilians, but the bombings frequently kill women and children.

Israel and Hamas have recently appeared to draw closer to a ceasefire agreement that would include the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, but several obstacles remain, and the long-running indirect talks have repeatedly stalled.

Vatican envoy celebrates Mass with Gaza's Christians

ADVERTISEMENT

Dozens of worshippers gathered in the Holy Family Church in Gaza City as Pizzaballa and other clergy celebrated Mass. A Christmas tree was decorated with golden ornaments and twinkling white lights, and altar boys wearing red and white robes held candles.

“For Christmas, we celebrate the light and we are wondering where the light is. This is one of the places where the light is,” Pizzaballa said.

The buzz of Israeli drones circling overhead, a sound that has grown ubiquitous across Gaza during the war, could be heard throughout the Mass.

The rare visit to Gaza by the Latin Patriarch came a day after Pope Francis had again criticized Israel's actions in Gaza. Francis said Saturday that his envoy had been unable to enter the territory because of Israeli bombing.

“Yesterday children have been bombed. This is cruelty, this is not war,” Francis said during his annual Christmas greetings at the Vatican.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pope recently called for an investigation to determine if Israel's actions in Gaza constitute genocide, a conclusion later reached by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. The International Court of Justice is investigating genocide allegations brought against Israel by South Africa.

Israel, which was founded as a refuge for Jews after the Nazi Holocaust, adamantly rejects such allegations. It says it has made great efforts to spare civilians and is only at war with Hamas, which it accuses of genocidal violence in the attack that ignited the war.

War grinds on as winter sets in

Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel in a surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Around 100 hostages are still in Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel’s subsequent bombardment and ground invasion have killed over 45,000 people in Gaza, more than half of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its count.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offensive has caused widespread destruction and displaced some 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people, often multiple times. Hundreds of thousands are packed into squalid tent camps along the coast as the cold, wet winter sets in.

Israel has been carrying out a major operation in northern Gaza since early October, battling Hamas in the most isolated and heavily damaged part of the territory. Tens of thousands have fled as the military has ordered a complete evacuation and allowed almost no humanitarian aid to enter.

The Israeli military body overseeing civilian affairs in Gaza, known as COGAT, said it had facilitated the evacuation of over 100 patients, caregivers and others from the Kamal Adwan Hospital and Al-Awda Hospital in the far north, which have struggled to function. COGAT said it had also facilitated the delivery of 5,000 liters of fuel and food packages to the hospitals.

___

Goldenberg reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Wafaa Shurafa And Tia Goldenberg, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump Demands Panama Lower Transit Fees or Return Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReviving a Little-Known Modernist Landmark in BuffaloThe Architects Who Built MiamiNew York’s Congestion Pricing Plan Still Faces Legal HurdlesNew York City’s Historic Preservation Movement Is Having a Midlife CrisisNYPD Car Chases Are Becoming More Frequent — and More DangerousPresident-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that the Panama Canal is charging “exorbitant prices and rates of passage” on US naval and merchant ships, and he demanded that fees be low

  • Trump Picks Fight With Pope With New Vatican Ambassador

    President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a right-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as “one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country”) as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles. Burch is also the author of the independently published book

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Elon Musk lashes out as he gets first taste of political failure when spending deal voted down

    Big Tech billionaire humiliated on Capitol Hill after meddling leads to pre-Christmas chaos for lawmakers as government shutdown looms

  • Trump's tariff threat could force Canada to face tough decisions on sovereignty

    It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo

  • Why Trump suddenly cares about the U.S. debt ceiling

    As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.Trump then went a step further, announcing, to the surprise o

  • Why These 38 Republicans Stuck a Finger in Trump’s Eye–and Aren’t Afraid to Do it Again

    How much guts does it take for a House Republican to publicly defy Donald Trump? “The only thing I fear is God,” Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said Friday after leading dozens of Republicans the night before to smack down a temporary funding bill that Trump had demanded they support to stop a government shutdown. “I understand why the president [elect] wants what he wants,” Roy said on The Dana Show podcast hosted by Dana Loesch. “I think he went sideways yesterday in a way that was unfair and not corr

  • Trump Orders Europe to Buy More U.S. Oil and Gas—or Face Tariffs

    President-elect Donald Trump took a brief hiatus from the U.S. government’s shutdown crisis Friday morning to re-up his threats of a trade war with the nation’s closest allies. “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning. “Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” he added.

  • US airstrike kills ISIS leader in Syria: Officials

    The U.S. military killed a top Islamic State leader and another member in an airstrike conducted in Syria on Thursday, U.S. Central Command said. The strike targeted Abu Yusif, also known as Mahmud, in the Dayr az Zawr Province, an area formerly controlled by the Syrian regime and Russians, CENTCOM said. The airstrike follows the Pentagon revealing Thursday that the U.S. troop presence in Syria is 2,000, up from the 900 previously publicly known to be in Syria.

  • Man abandons haircut to help officer under attack

    Kyle Whiting ran to a police officer's aid with the barber's cape still draped over his shoulders.

  • House Democrat says Republicans protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee said on Friday that Republicans in Congress were protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by scrapping provisions restricting U.S. investments. Representative Rosa DeLauro said in a letter that Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, may have upended the government funding process to remove a provision that would regulate U.S. investments in China given his "extensive investments in China in key sectors and his personal ties with Chinese Communist Party leadership, and calls into question the real reason for Musk’s opposition to the original funding deal."

  • How a teenager’s holiday romance led to prison time in Dubai

    British citizen Marcus Fakana, 18, is facing a one-year prison sentence for his summer romance with a London teenager, 17, who he met while on holiday in the United Arab Emirates.

  • Officer Cites Pregnant Homeless Woman While She Pleads That She's Going Into Labor: 'What She Needed Was Help'

    "I don’t believe for a second that this woman is going into labor,” Louisville Police Lt. Caleb Stewart said, before the woman later gave birth

  • Ukrainian drones strike deep into Russian territory, hundreds of miles from the front line

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.

  • Chris Hayes Shreds Larry Kudlow Over On-Air ‘Tax Breaks’ Meltdown

    MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January. “Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that include

  • Musk says he’ll fund ‘moderate’ Democratic primary challengers

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday claimed he will fund moderate primary challenges to incumbent Democrats in heavy-blue districts around the country. “Oh … forgot to mention that I’m also going to be funding moderate candidates in heavily Democrat districts, so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them, like this…

  • Becca Balint Says She Overheard GOP Reps Bashing Musk in Congressional Elevator

    A top Democrat has revealed how she overheard GOP representatives bad-mouthing Elon Musk in a Congressional elevator, in reaction to the billionaire tech bro’s legislative meddling. Speaking with SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show on Wednesday—just as an earlier government spending package failed, before a slimmer version was passed in the House and Senate on Friday—Vermont Rep. Becca Balint said she’d been eavesdropping on GOP representatives who apparently had nothing pleasant to say about so

  • Russia's economy has irreversibly turned toward a 'stagnation trap,' think tank says

    "Over the past two years, Russia's economy has operated like a marathoner on fiscal steroids—and now those steroids are wearing off."

  • Have your say: After a tumultuous week in Canadian politics, is it time for PM Justin Trudeau to resign?

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government faced upheaval this week when Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced her resignation in a letter to the PM, shared publicly on social media.

  • GOP lawmakers urge novel replacement strategy for US attorneys on Trump’s Day 1

    Sixteen House Republicans are asking the Trump administration to find and appoint 94 acting U.S. attorneys to take over on Day 1 of the transition, a move they said will sidestep short-term leadership from those who may be “an ideological protégé” of those currently serving in the post. The U.S. attorneys who serve as the top…