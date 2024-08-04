Israeli strikes hit Gaza schools, hospital compound

STORY: Israeli air strikes hit several locations in Gaza on Sunday including this tent encampment inside a hospital in the central part of the enclave.

The attacks killed at least 35 people and wounded dozens of others according to Gaza health officials.

Video obtained by Reuters showed groups of Palestinians throwing buckets of water and using fire extinguishers to put out a fire that occurred after the strike.

The Israeli military said it was targeting a militant who "conducted terror activities" and that secondary explosions were identified, indicating weapons were present in the area.

The hospital compound is crowded with thousands of people displaced by fighting in other parts of Gaza including Saeed al-Daya.

(natsot of speech)

He said people were sleeping when the rocket struck, setting the tent on fire. A woman was killed after getting hit by shrapnel in the back.

A separate Israeli airstrike hit two schools in Gaza City, Palestinian officials said.

While the Israeli military said it struck a Hamas military compound embedded in the schools.

Footage showed bodies scattered inside the yard of one of the schools as residents rushed to assist the injured.

The attacks come the day after ceasefire talks in Cairo ended without result.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hamas for a long-stalled deal to end the war in Gaza and release Israeli hostages.

He said, Hamas has not agreed to the most basic terms of the outline. While Israel has not added a single demand to the outline, Netanyahu said Hamas is the one demanding to include tens of changes.

Israel is bracing for a serious escalation following the assassination of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday,

Netanyahu was due to convene special security discussions late on Sunday, a defense official said, following threats of retaliation from Iran and others.

While U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was talking to leaders in the middle east seeking to calm tensions according to the State Department.