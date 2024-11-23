Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza over 48 hours, damage hospital in north, Palestinian medics say

Nidal al-Mughrabi
Updated ·3 min read

By Nidal al-Mughrabi

CAIRO (Reuters) -Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 120 Palestinians over the last 48 hours and hit a hospital on the northern edge of the enclave, wounding medical staff and damaging equipment, Palestinian medics said on Saturday.

Among the dead were seven members of one family whose house was hit overnight in the Zeitoun suburb of Gaza City, the health officials said. The rest were killed in separate Israeli strikes in central and southern Gaza.

At the same time, Israeli forces deepened their incursion and bombardment of the northern edge of the enclave, their main offensive since early last month.

Israel's military says it aims to prevent Hamas fighters from waging attacks and regrouping in the area. Local residents say they fear the aim is to permanently depopulate a strip of territory as a buffer zone, which Israel denies.

At Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of three medical facilities on the northern edge of Gaza that is barely operational, director Hussam Abu Safiya said the ongoing Israeli bombardment appeared aimed at forcing hospital staff to evacuate - something they have refused to do since the incursion began.

"Yesterday (Friday), from the afternoon until midnight, the bombardment directly targeted the entrance to the emergency and reception area several times," he said in a statement, adding that 12 staff members including doctors and nurses were injured.

The strike also caused significant damage that disrupted the electrical generator, oxygen supply network and water supply, he added.

Asked to comment on Abu Safiya's statement, the Israeli military said that following an initial review it was "not aware of a strike in the area of the Kamal Adwan Hospital", adding that it does everything possible to avoid harming civilians.

Israel says Hamas uses hospitals and civilians as human shields, and has made public videos and photos to support that claim. Hamas rejects the allegations and says it does not use the civilian population or facilities for military purposes.

ISRAELI HOSTAGE DIES IN GAZA

Israel's 13-month campaign in Gaza has killed more than 44,000 people and displaced nearly all the enclave's population at least once, according to Gaza officials.

The war was launched in response to an attack by Hamas-led fighters who killed 1,200 people and captured more than 250 hostages in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has said.

A spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas, Abu Ubaida, said later on Saturday that a female Israeli hostage in the group's custody had been killed in northern Gaza in an area under attack by Israel's forces.

"The life of another female prisoner who used to be with her remains in imminent danger," he added, accusing the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being responsible and of undermining efforts to end the war.

A group representing hostages' families did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Months of attempts to negotiate a ceasefire have yielded scant progress and negotiations are now on hold, with mediator Qatar having suspended its efforts until the sides are prepared to make concessions.

Hamas wants a deal that ends the conflict, and leads to the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held captive in Gaza as well as Palestinians jailed by Israel, while Netanyahu has said the war can end only once Hamas is eradicated.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi;Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Emily Rose in Jerusalem;Editing by Helen Popper)

Latest Stories

  • Little hope in Gaza that arrest warrants will cool Israeli onslaught

    CAIRO/GAZA (Reuters) -Gazans saw little hope on Friday that International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Israeli leaders would slow down the onslaught on the Palestinian territory, where medics said at least 24 people were killed in fresh Israeli military strikes. In Gaza City in the north, an Israeli strike on a house in Shejaia killed eight people, medics said. Meanwhile, Israeli forces deepened their incursion and bombardment of the northern edge of the enclave, their main offensive since early last month.

  • Slot has high praise for Saints

    Liverpool head coach Arne Slot says Southampton "have been unlucky" this so far this season and do not play like a team that are bottom of the Premier League. Before Sunday's meeting at St Mary's Stadium, Slot had high praise for Russell Martin's side, who have picked up four points from 11 games. "They are bottom of the league but they don't play at all like this," Slot said.

  • Israelis unite behind their prime minister as Netanyahu faces an international arrest warrant

    A decision by the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials was met with anger and annoyance at Jerusalem’s bustling Mahane Yehuda Market. But the most palpable sentiment was one of unity.

  • Group warns climate change risks quality of life

    A wildlife trust says climate change can effect soil, drinking water and air pollution.

  • North Korea condemns US military drills with South Korea and Japan

    North Korea condemned on Saturday recent joint military drills by the United States, South Korea and Japan, warning that it would take immediate actions if needed to defend the state. Last week, the three countries held a three-day joint exercise, dubbed "Freedom Edge", featuring fighter jets and marine patrol aircraft as well as the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS George Washington. "We strongly warn the U.S. and its followers hostile towards the DPRK to immediately stop the hostile acts of further causing provocation and instability that can drive the military confrontation in the Korean peninsula and its vicinity into a real armed conflict," the North's defence ministry said, using the country's official name.

  • Former Quebec pension fund workers charged in U.S. in Indian government bribery case

    MONTREAL — Quebec’s pension fund manager says it is co-operating with United States authorities after three former employees were indicted in federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y., in an alleged scheme to give hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to the Indian government.

  • The best Black Friday kitchen deals of 2024, according to a pro baker

    Score a world-class KitchenAid stand mixer for its lowest price in months, a bestselling Henckels knife set for 65% off and more.

  • Some seniors outraged over being left out of federal plan to dole out $250 cheques

    Some Canadian seniors say they're feeling abandoned by the Liberal government's latest inflation relief measure after learning they don't qualify for it.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his government would send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.Those cheques, which the government is calling the "Working Canadians Rebate," are expected to be delivered in "early spring 2025," Trudeau said. Anyone who was not working in

  • Jon Stewart Knows Why Trump Is Picking All the Worst People for His Cabinet

    Jon Stewart thinks the media might be “missing the mark” on why Donald Trump has decided to choose the nominees he has to fill up his second-term Cabinet. For Trump, it’s not a “downside” that his Cabinet picks “will not be sufficient stewards of these agencies,” Stewart said on the latest episode of his Weekly Show podcast. The point is that they are trying to “dismantle” the agencies themselves. “When we say, I don’t think that Linda McMahon will be an efficient steward of the Department of Ed

  • Trump claimed Kim Jong Un missed him. The North Korea leader has a different message

    First Trump administration saw angry threats and diplomatic meetings between president and North Korean leader

  • Trump Voters Are Realizing What Their Votes Meant — Do You Know Someone Who Regrets Their Vote?

    "Wait, groceries WON'T get cheaper!?"

  • Afraid of losing the US-Canada trade pact, Mexico alters its laws and removes Chinese parts

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

  • ‘House of horrors’: Investigators discover what’s inside North Korean missile after deadly strike

    CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh visits a warehouse storing missile fragments in Kyiv, where investigators discover US circuitry inside North Korean missiles after a deadly strike.

  • Megyn Kelly’s ‘Morning Joe’ Meltdown Has Entered Its Physical Comedy Era

    Megyn Kelly is refusing to let go of her anger at the hosts of Morning Joe for their surprise visit to Mar-a-Lago, launching a personal attack on “full of s--t” Mika Brzezinski—and even clambering onto a table during a TV interview to mock her. Brzezinski and her MSNBC co-host/husband Joe Scarborough have been under fire from all sides after revealing Monday that they had visited Donald Trump’s Florida resort for a sit-down interview with the president-elect. Former Fox News host Kelly told Sky

  • Trump's Top Dog Elon Musk Makes MTG Top DOGE in Congress

    Donald Trump is wasting no meddling in congressional oversight of his incoming administration, arranging for one of his favorite attack dogs to become his top doge. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was chosen to lead a new House subcommittee that will work with the planned Department of Government Efficiency run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The House panel will reportedly be called the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency—allowing it to also carry the DOGE acronym. “I’m exc

  • Matt Gaetz Kills Senate Rumor and Teases ‘New Perch’ in MAGA Land

    Matt Gaetz has killed off growing speculation he may be headed back to Congress in January. The scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker, who pulled out of the running to be Donald Trump’s attorney general on Thursday, told the conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Friday that he does “not intend to join the 119th Congress.” Gaetz, 42, said he’s instead eyeing a “new perch” that will enable him to still “be in the fight,” adding that he plans “to be a big voice but not as an elected member of the governme

  • German ex-leader Merkel says she felt sorrow at Trump's comeback and recalls awkward non-handshake

    Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she felt “sorrow” at Donald Trump's return to power and recalls that every meeting with him was “a competition: you or me.” In an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel published Friday, Merkel said that Trump “is a challenge for the world, particularly for multilateralism.” Merkel worked with four American presidents while she was German chancellor.

  • What do we know about the North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia?

    Social media users have been circulating several videos and photos that they say show North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia in the Russian region of Kursk. Western and South Korean intelligence services started to report in October that North Korea was planning to send between 10,000 and 12,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine. While it is likely that the North Korean soldiers are on the ground in Russia, the experts who spoke to our team said that most of the photos and v

  • Abby Phillip Shuts Down Pro-Trump Guest After He Refers To Female Guest As ‘Dear’

    The “CNN NewsNight” anchor put Bruce LeVell in his place after he used a “condescending tone” with Julie Roginsky.

  • Here's the role every Trump family member will have — or won't have — in the White House

    Melania Trump will again serve as first lady in the White House, while Ivanka Trump has said she will not return as a senior advisor.