Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza ahead of polio campaign

STORY: :: Khan Younis, Gaza

Children at Nasser Hospital in Gaza started to get vaccinated against polio on Saturday…

Ahead of the planned start to a United Nations campaign.

Marwa al-Qot says she’s doing her best to keep her baby girl safe — both from polio — and fighting in the enclave.

“I was worried and afraid because this is scary, the polio disease.” // “Every step we take, we thank God that we are safe, because of the strikes, jets and everything happening.”

Underscoring the risk in the area...

Palestinian health authorities said Israeli strikes killed dozens of people on Saturday...

:: August 30, 2024

... with clashes in Gaza's central and southern areas.

In a statement, the Israeli military said it continued to operate in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

:: WHO

The U.N. is due to start vaccinating some 640,000 children on Sunday.

It will rely on daily eight-hour pauses in fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in specific areas of the war-torn territory.

World Health Organization officials say at least 90% of children need to be vaccinated twice — four weeks apart — for the campaign to succeed.

Gaza’s deputy health minister Yousef Abu Al-Reesh said teams would try to get to as many areas as possible - but added the daily pauses may not be enough to guarantee enough children are reached.

“We call for a real ceasefire so that this campaign can really succeed,” he said.

:: August 28, 2024

The vaccination push comes after confirmation that a baby was partially paralyzed by the type 2 polio virus — the first case in the territory in 25 years.

But the effort faces huge challenges in Gaza.

:: Khan Younis, Gaza

:: August 30, 2024

The enclave has largely been destroyed by nearly 11 months of war.

Nearly the entire Gaza population of 2.3 million has been displaced and there is hunger crisis.

:: Ashkelon, Israel

:: October 7, 2023

The conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's subsequent assault on the Hamas-governed territory has killed more than 40,600 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry.