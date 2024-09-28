Israeli strikes killed five members of my family, says mother returning to UK

Pol Allingham, PA
·5 min read

A British woman returning to the UK from Lebanon said Israeli air strikes have killed five members of her family, including a young engineer 10 days before her wedding.

Sana Chamseddin clutched her son in her arms in Heathrow Airport on Saturday and spoke of her guilt at escaping besieged Lebanon and leaving behind loved ones in “unsafe places”.

Her uncle, his wife and his three daughters, all in their twenties, were killed when their home in the Lebanese city of Tyre was bombed by the Israel Defence Forces, she told the PA news agency.

Two of the daughters were doctors and one was an engineer who was supposed to get married in 10 days, said Mrs Chamseddin.

Mrs Chamseddin and her husband are British citizens, and returned to London with their sons, two-month-old Zien and one-year-old Jawad.

She broke down in tears as she told PA: “On Monday morning we wake up as a big bomb (hit) just beside our house, and we saw on the news that they said another round (of attacks) will start in one hour, so we didn’t take it seriously because we don’t fight – we are normal civilians.

“I was talking with my uncle over WhatsApp, he told me that it’s okay, it’s not going to bomb him, but we lost the connection when they bombed around us.

“When we arrived after 10 hours on the road we found out that he didn’t make it – me and my husband feel very guilty to come here (to England) and (leave) our family in unsafe places.”

She added her uncle “was the perfect person, he liked to live and to talk all the time”.

Her husband, biochemical engineer Abbas Chamseddin, showed PA photographs of the family and said: “Look at this smile, this is the future of Lebanon – they’re killing the future of Lebanon, look at the smile, this is what they kill.”

Footage seen by PA shows fires blazing inside multiple flat blocks and Sana’s uncle and his family lived in one of them, Mr Chamseddin said.

He told PA that as bombs fell they fled to Beirut Airport: “This morning was the end of the world – people running in the street, they left their homes, running in the street, sleeping in the street, just because they want to be in a safe place, because they left their home in the night.

“We are on our way to the airport (and) the taxi suddenly would go this way, suddenly go this way, and why? Because there were bombs everywhere and we see them with our eyes.”

One of the photos showed dust on Zien’s face which Mr Chamseddin said was “from the bombs on the way to the airport”.

Video taken from Beirut Airport by the father shows smoke rising above nearby buildings.

Another family who landed at Heathrow on Saturday, who did not want to be identified, said they have not slept or eaten in a week as they watched destruction “like something out of a horror movie” night after night.

They took the same flight as the Chamseddins and said they have nowhere to go once they leave the airport.

The mother, a 45-year-old who grew up in Chelsea, London, said: “We ran away with nothing, we just left our belongings – we didn’t sleep all night.”

She said travelling to Beirut Airport “was a scene from a film that you’d see in the cinema”, adding “I couldn’t believe it – red smoke on the right, on the left, red smoke, the smell of burning.

“Yesterday we were in Beirut when they bombarded this area where they said they bombarded the head of Hezbollah, we were there – the sound was horrific.”

A car sits in a crater in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Saturday
A car sits in a crater in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Saturday (Hussein Malla/AP/PA)

She said she counted 10 blasts and that her apartment was shaking, adding: “I have a small apartment on the 13th floor, (it was) absolutely terrifying, earthquake, worse than an earthquake.

“They didn’t use drones, they used planes, there are civilians there, there are innocent kids, innocent women.”

She landed at Heathrow with her daughters, aged 21 and 10, and her 12-year-old son. They all live in the Barbir Bridge area of Beirut.

Her father, 70, and mother, 60, were also with them and live in the Mathaf area of the city.

Her eldest daughter told PA: “It was really actually very horrific, we were terrified, very scared, it was like something from a horror movie honestly.

“I can still hear the sounds, we haven’t slept for a week, especially yesterday night, and yesterday evening, all throughout the night just constant bombings, all the way through the night – every few minutes they would bomb before sunrise, then they stopped a bit.

“There are a lot of people that are very displaced, sleeping in the streets – we’ve seen it with our eyes as when we were leaving today to the airport, the roads when we were going to the airport, it was hell.

“You don’t know when anywhere is safe.”

The young woman, who did not want to be identified, was due to finish a mathematics degree in December but said she will not be able to because of the attacks.

She said a 20-year-old student at her university was killed in an Israeli strike when he returned to his university dormitory in Dahiyeh to collect some clothes and added that many of her friends and family members have been displaced.

More than 720 people have been killed in Lebanon since the conflict escalated on Monday, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

The United Nations says the number displaced by the conflict from southern Lebanon has more than doubled, with more than 211,000 people affected.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel in support of Hamas after it stormed into Israel on October 7, sparking the Israel-Hamas war.

Top Israeli officials have threatened to repeat the destruction of Gaza in Lebanon if the Hezbollah fire continues, raising fears that Israel’s actions in Gaza since October 7 would be repeated in Lebanon.

The Israel Defence Forces have been approached for comment.

Latest Stories

  • Dozens Of UN Delegates Walk Out In Protest Ahead Of Benjamin Netanyahu's Evocative Speech

    The Israeli PM claimed he was there to "set the record straight" – but it seems many present did not want to hear it.

  • Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike

    BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founding members, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut.

  • What happens now that Hezbollah chief Nasrallah has been killed?

    -The following comments were made to Reuters after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed by the Israeli military in a powerful airstrike in Beirut. Hezbollah confirmed he had been killed, without saying how. Collapse is especially unlikely when the targeted organization is old, entrenched, and far-reaching, as in the case of Hezbollah.

  • US Navy warships fought off a 'complex' missile and drone attack in the Red Sea

    A Pentagon spokesperson said no US warships were damaged or hit by the Houthi munitions, and no American personnel were injured.

  • Angry claims of 'double standards' in international law roil the UN

    "We are edging towards the unimaginable," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told assembled world leaders on Monday. "A powder keg that risks engulfing the world.""We can't go on like this," he added, describing "a world of impunity where violations and abuses threaten the very foundation of international law and [the] UN Charter" — the core UN principle that it is illegal for nations to acquire territory through force, and that other nations must act to prevent them.If one phrase

  • Saudi Arabia forms global alliance to push for Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution

    Saudi Arabia has formed a global alliance to push for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the country's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York. The alliance includes a number of Arab and Muslim countries and European partners, the Saudi state news agency reported, without specifying which countries had committed to join. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X the first meetings would be in Riyadh and Brussels.

  • Netanyahu, at UN, vows that Israel will keep 'degrading Hezbollah' until its objectives are met

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu signaled to the world from the United Nations on Friday that the multiple conflicts in the Middle East were far from resolved, and he vowed to continue battling the Lebanese Hezbollah and defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip until “total victory."

  • Wrapping up mission, US troops will leave some longstanding bases in Iraq under new deal

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced an agreement with the Iraqi government Friday to wrap up the military mission in Iraq of an American-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group by next year, with U.S. troops departing some bases that they have long occupied during a two-decade-long military presence in the country.

  • Netanyahu vows to use 'full force' against Hezbollah and dims hopes for a cease-fire

    NEW YORK (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday vowed to carry out “full force” strikes against Hezbollah until it ceases firing rockets across the border, dimming hopes for a cease-fire proposal put forth by U.S. and European officials.

  • Exclusive-Iran's supreme leader taken to secure location, sources say

    Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been taken to a secure location inside Iran amid heightened security, sources told Reuters, a day after Israel killed the head of Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah in a strike on Beirut. The move to safeguard Iran's top decision-maker is the latest show of nervousness by the Iranian authorities as Israel launched a series of devastating attacks on Hezbollah, Iran's best armed and most well-equipped ally in the region. Reuters reported this month that Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, the ideological guardians of the Islamic Republic, had ordered all of members to stop using any type of communication devices after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah blew up.

  • Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Israel, US destroyers

    The Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen which had triggered sirens to sound in central Israel. The Houthis' military spokesperson said operations would not halt until Israel's offensives in Gaza and Lebanon stop.

  • Canada prepares for possible Lebanon evacuations

    The Canadian Armed Forces is changing its posture to the crisis in Lebanon and increasing troops in the region to give the government more flexibility — including the ability to move quickly if an evacuation of Canadian citizens is ordered, Global News has learned.

  • Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines, adviser to Iran's supreme leader warns

    Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines, and the situation is becoming serious, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader said on Friday, after Israel attacked Tehran-backed Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs. A senior Israeli official told reporters that Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strike.

  • Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed nearly 700 this week

    Nearly 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week, according to Lebanon's health ministry, as Israel dramatically escalated strikes, saying it is targeting Hezbollah’s military capacities.

  • Iran Revolutionary Guard general died in Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah leader, reports say

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent general in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard died in an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Iranian media reported Saturday.

  • Obituary: Nasrallah oversaw Hezbollah’s rise into one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East

    Hassan Nasrallah, who Israel killed in a strike on southern Beirut, turned Hezbollah into one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East.

  • NATO is planning for mass medical evacuations in case of a war with Russia: report

    Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank said NATO was considering using hospital trains and buses to transport injured troops in such a scenario.

  • Lebanon fears Gaza-like carnage as Israel ramps up airstrikes across the country

    When she first heard about the evacuation warnings Israel was sending to residents of Lebanon, Aline Naser’s thoughts immediately turned to Gaza.

  • Israel says it intercepted Yemeni missile

    "Following the sirens that sounded in central Israel, the surface-to-surface missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted by an 'Arrow' interceptor outside of Israeli territory," the army said in a statement. "There is currently no change to the IDF Defensive guidelines," it said, using the acronym for the Israel Defense Forces. Yemen's Houthi militants have fired missiles and drones at Israel repeatedly in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians, since the Gaza war began with a Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

  • The U.S. Should Fully Withdraw From Iraq

    The U.S. announced an end to the coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq. But it's not clear how many troops will remain in the country.