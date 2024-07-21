Israeli strikes launched against Houthi-held Yemeni city

Israeli military forces have launched a series of strikes on several Houthi targets in western Yemen.

Officials said they hit a number of "military targets" in Hodeidah, a Houthi stronghold, in response to "hundreds of attacks" against Israel in recent months.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said: "The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required."

The strikes appear to be Israel's first on Yemeni soil since the Israel-Hamas conflict began last October.

Houthi officials claim the strikes targeted fuel storage facilities and a power station, with the Sanaa Ministry of Health reporting 80 wounded, many with severe burns.

The Israeli military said it conducted the strikes independently, adding that "our friends were updated."

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam denounced the "blatant Israeli aggression", warning of "impactful strikes" in retaliation.

The rebel-controlled Al-Masirah TV reported deaths, injuries, and widespread power cuts following the attacks.

Yemeni health officials confirmed fatalities and injuries from the strikes but did not provide specific numbers.

The Houthi drone attack in Tel Aviv on Friday killed one person and injured at least 10 others near the US Embassy.

Despite the Houthis' numerous attempts, most projectiles fired towards Israel have been intercepted.

Israel acknowledged an "error" in its air defence system that allowed Friday's drone to penetrate

Since January, US and UK forces have been conducting strikes in Yemen in response to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping, which the rebels claim are retaliation for Israel's actions in Gaza. However, many of the targeted ships had no connection to Israel.