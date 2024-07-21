Israeli strikes launched against Houthi-held Yemeni city

Sami Quadri
·1 min read
Israeli strikes launched against Houthi-held Yemeni city

Israeli military forces have launched a series of strikes on several Houthi targets in western Yemen.

Officials said they hit a number of "military targets" in Hodeidah, a Houthi stronghold, in response to "hundreds of attacks" against Israel in recent months.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said: "The Houthis attacked us over 200 times. The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required."

The strikes appear to be Israel's first on Yemeni soil since the Israel-Hamas conflict began last October.

Houthi officials claim the strikes targeted fuel storage facilities and a power station, with the Sanaa Ministry of Health reporting 80 wounded, many with severe burns.

The Israeli military said it conducted the strikes independently, adding that "our friends were updated."

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam denounced the "blatant Israeli aggression", warning of "impactful strikes" in retaliation.

The rebel-controlled Al-Masirah TV reported deaths, injuries, and widespread power cuts following the attacks.

Yemeni health officials confirmed fatalities and injuries from the strikes but did not provide specific numbers.

The Houthi drone attack in Tel Aviv on Friday killed one person and injured at least 10 others near the US Embassy.

Despite the Houthis' numerous attempts, most projectiles fired towards Israel have been intercepted.

Israel acknowledged an "error" in its air defence system that allowed Friday's drone to penetrate

Since January, US and UK forces have been conducting strikes in Yemen in response to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping, which the rebels claim are retaliation for Israel's actions in Gaza. However, many of the targeted ships had no connection to Israel.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • Donald Trump Utters The 1 Word He Wasn't Supposed To Say During RNC Speech

    Insiders told reporters that one word would not be used in the former president's speech. It was — twice.

  • Donald Trump’s ‘Remarkably Dishonest’ RNC Speech Exposed By CNN Fact-Checker

    “It just went on and on and on in terms of falsehood just like the speech went on and on and on itself,” said Daniel Dale, highlighting one of the “wildest” claims.

  • Call With Zelensky Revealed in Trump’s Flurry of Friday Night Posts

    In a series of social media posts the day after accepting the GOP’s presidential nomination, Donald Trump characteristically boasted about the event’s “great reviews” and ratings, and reiterated his claims that he would somehow be able to secure the freedom of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at no cost, and end Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Big TV RATINGS last night for the Republican Convention, the best and most successful in history! Fox led the way. MSNBC was dead la

  • Pete Buttigieg Takes Down JD Vance's VP Hopes In 1 'Exact' Way

    The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.

  • ‘This is nuts’: Bolton on Trump plans for Ukraine

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.

  • ‘The View’: If Biden Gave Trump’s RNC Speech He’d Be Hospitalized

    The hosts of The View took on Trump’s 90-minute RNC speech on Friday, calling the speech “performative” with no new message, and wishing the bandage on his ear had been on his mouth instead.Trump took to the stage for the convention’s final night to accept the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president—and though he attempted to keep things tame and inspirational in the first few minutes as he described the events of his Saturday rally and thanked “almighty God” he’s still here, he ultim

  • Trump campaign releases letter on his injury, treatment after last week's assassination attempt

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

  • Europe turns to conscription as threat of wider war with Russia grows

    Before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many, including Kyiv, were skeptical that a major war could return to Europe. More than two years on, another shift once unthinkable is underway on conscription.

  • Trump Kisses Granddaughter Kai but Snubs Tiffany’s Smooch at RNC

    Donald Trump appeared to completely snub a kiss from his daughter Tiffany at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.The former president was waving and pointing to attendees in the crowd in Milwaukee as he and his family members took their seats in a box ahead of wrestler Hulk Hogan’s speech. As 30-year-old Tiffany passed her father on her way to her seat, she smiled, said a couple of words, and leaned in to give him a kiss on the cheek—which Trump seemingly swerved by turning his

  • Joe Biden’s Family Start Plotting His Exit as More Top Democrats Say ‘Quit’

    President Joe Biden was backed further into a corner Friday by a growing number of Democrats calling for him to step down, as his family reportedly began gaming out a path for him to end his reelection bid.Biden’s new skeptics include Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), who joined Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) as the only four senators so far calling for Biden to step aside. Tester and Brown are both from states where then-President Donald Trump beat Bid

  • Ukraine's Air Force must ditch its Soviet-style approach to get the most out of F-16s

    The arrival of F-16 fighters will be a big boost for Ukraine, but its Air Force must drastically change its combat style to make the most of the jets.

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • Trump's former physician gives new details on gunshot wound

    Donald Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson said on Saturday that the former president is recovering as expected from a gunshot wound to his ear that he suffered last week, but noted intermittent bleeding and said Trump may require a hearing exam. The bullet fired by a would-be assassin at a July 13 Trump rally in Pennsylvania came "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head" before striking the top of Trump's right ear, said Jackson, a Republican congressman from Texas who served as physician to Presidents Trump and Barack Obama.

  • False claim misspelling shows jacket on RNC stage wasn't Corey Comperatore's | Fact check

    The Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department said the erroneous spelling was made several years ago and that Comperatore opted not to change it.

  • Mark Zuckerberg calls Donald Trump a 'badass' after the former president threatened him with prison

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said seeing Donald Trump with his fist in the air after getting shot was "one of the most badass things I've ever seen."

  • Secret Service Backtracks on Trump Security Denial in New WaPo Report

    The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked, after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gathering

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla Rushed From Event Over Rooftop Sniper Scare

    King Charles and Queen Camilla were bundled out of a public engagement earlier this week after cops spotted a man on a nearby rooftop, sparking fears a copycat assassin was emulating the attempt to shoot Donald Trump.The royals were visiting St Helier, the capital of the wealthy island of Jersey, which is a British territory, on Monday, when concerned aides rushed them out of a public walkabout to a nearby hotel.The Daily Beast was told at the time the urgent departure was owing to a “small” sec

  • Pelosi delivers speech to NC Democrats with notable absence - Biden's future as nominee

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In a state expected to help decide the presidency, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi did little to quell speculation on President Joe Biden's path forward as the Democratic nominee to a room full of North Carolina Democrats on Saturday.

  • Elizabeth Warren Responds to Viral AOC Video About Replacing Biden: Kamala Harris ‘Is Ready to Step Up, to Unite the Party’ | Video

    "If you're running against a convicted felon, then a prosecutor like Kamala is really a good person to make that case," the senator tells MSNBC The post Elizabeth Warren Responds to Viral AOC Video About Replacing Biden: Kamala Harris ‘Is Ready to Step Up, to Unite the Party’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.