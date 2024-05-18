Israeli war cabinet minister threatens to quit over Gaza post-war plan

Benny Gantz has spelled out a six-point plan he wants the war cabinet to adopt

Benny Gantz has threatened to quit Israel’s emergency government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not come up with a post-war plan within three weeks.

Mr Gantz, an Israeli war cabinet minister, demanded that Mr Netanyahu commit to a plan for the war against Hamas in Gaza, including who might lead the beleaguered territory after the conflict ends.

In a televised news conference on Saturday night, Mr Gantz spelled out a six-point plan he wanted the cabinet to adopt.

It includes the return of Israeli hostages, the end of Hamas’ rule, the demilitarisation of Gaza, a temporary international civilian administration for the territory backed by US, European and Arab nations, and efforts to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia.

It would also expand national service for all Israelis, including ultra-Orthodox Jews, who are currently exempt from the military draft and have two parties in Mr Netanyahu’s coalition.

Hundreds of Palestinians gather to receive aid in Gaza - Anadolu

Mr Gantz, an opposition figure and former general, said his centrist National Unity party would leave Mr Netanyahu’s fragile emergency coalition if his demands were not met by June 8.

His ultimatum escalates a divide within Israel’s fragile emergency government more than seven months into a war in which it has yet to accomplish its stated goals of crushing Hamas and returning the hostages abducted by the terror group.

On Friday, Israeli soldiers discovered the bodies of hostages German-Israeli Shani Louk, 22, Amit Buskila, 28, and Itzhak Gelerenter, 56, were found in Gaza.

The discovery of the body of a fourth hostage was announced Saturday.

Hostages Itzhak Gelerenter, Shani Louk and Amit Buskila in Gaza

Mr Gantz, a popular politician and longtime political rival of Mr Netanyahu, joined the Israeli Prime Minister’s coalition and the War Cabinet in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on October 7.

“If you choose the path of fanatics and lead the entire nation to the abyss - we will be forced to quit the government,” he said on Saturday night.

However, the departure of Mr Gantz could leave Mr Netanyahu more reliant on far-right allies who have taken a hard line on negotiations over a ceasefire and hostage release, and who believe Israel should occupy Gaza and rebuild Jewish settlements there.

It comes just days after Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister and the third member of the War Cabinet, issued a rare rebuke of Mr Netanyahu, whom he accused of dithering over the future of post-war Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu faces mounting pressure on multiple fronts, with hardliners in his government backing a military offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza, while the US and other key allies have warned against action in the city’s densely populated areas.

The Israeli Prime Minister appeared to reject the ultimatum on Saturday night.

According to Haaretz, the Israeli Prime Minister called Mr Gantz’s conditions “euphemisms with a clear meaning: the end of the war, defeat for Israel, and the abandonment of most of the hostages – leaving Hamas intact and establishing a Palestinian state”.