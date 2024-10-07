Israelis gather at Nova festival site for Oct 7 memorial

Families of Oct 7 victims gather at the Re’im site to remember their relatives - Abir Sultan

Hundreds gathered at the site of the Supernova festival massacre at dawn on Monday to remember the 364 killed and 40 taken hostage there exactly a year ago.

It was an achingly sad ceremony as the sun rose across the Western Negev as the silence was punctuated by the cries of distraught relatives and powerful intermittent artillery fire into nearby Gaza.

“What are these bombs? Where were you on Oct 7?,” said Mosses Journo, whose 24-year-old niece Karin was among those murdered by Hamas gunmen at the festival in southern Israel.

The wounds of that terrible day have hardly started to heal.

The desert site retained its mystic air ahead of dawn – the same spell that drew so many young people to it in the late summer of 2023.

At 6:29am, the dance music that played when Hamas struck with machine guns and mortars was briefly repeated, bringing back memorials that were too much to bear for some.

A commemorative siren then sounded across the area, followed by softer songs and prayers.

Security was tight and visitors were briefed ahead of the ceremony over a PA system on what to do if there was another attack.

As helicopter gunships hovered above, Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, moved quietly among the crowd, listening to relatives and comforting those he could.

The Re’im site was marked by the unique and powerful memorial.

Commemorations are taking place around Israel to mark the anniversary of the Hamas attack - Leon Neal

Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, moved quietly through the crowd - Alexi J. Rosenfeld

Each of the 364 lives lost were featured in a picture poster atop a simple, metal fence post, with the base adorned by pebbles and Kalanit flowers, a wild poppy for which the area is famous.

It was a heart-wrenching sight, but one which somehow managed to celebrate as well as mourn the lives of those who were lost.

There was hardly a photograph among the forest of images that looked over 30, with most younger still.

Every family gathered there had their own story and personal sorrow, although there seemed to be a bonding in grief for many.

A woman breaks down at the memorial to Yulia Waxer Daunov, who was killed in the attack - Leon Neal

Shany Zohar, the older sister of Bar Zohar, 23, spoke eloquently on behalf of her sibling, who was murdered at the site a year ago.

Zohar and her friends had tried to escape in a car but she was shot and fatally wounded, dying of her injuries in the field an hour and a half later.

“In the end, she died alone but her friends tried to save her for a long time – they really did”, says Ms Zohar, who has pieced together Bar’s last moments.

“She was my little sister, my soul mate. Today, as the music played, I felt she was here, that she was with us.

“She died but not before she helped three of her friends to escape. That is who she was. She’s a hero.”