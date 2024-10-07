Israelis, scarred and battling on multiple fronts, mark a year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack

Melanie Lidman And Tia Goldenberg
·4 min read

RE'IM, Israel (AP) — Israelis were holding vigils and somber ceremonies on Monday to mark a year since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack, the deadliest in the country’s history, which sparked the war in Gaza and scarred Israelis indelibly.

The surprise cross-border attack, which caught Israel unprepared on a major Jewish holiday, shattered Israelis’ sense of security and shook their faith in their leaders and their military.

Its aftershocks still ripple one year later. The war in Gaza rages on and Israel is fighting a new war against Hezbollah, which began attacking Israel on Oct. 8. There is also an escalating conflict with Iran — which backs both Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups — that threatens to drag the region into a far more dangerous conflagration.

And on Monday, Hamas showed that it was still putting up a fight. It launched rockets that set off air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, as well as closer to the Gaza border.

In Gaza, which is still buckling under the weight of the ongoing war, no formal commemorative event is planned. The massive destruction and displacement are a constant reminder of the retaliatory Israeli assault on the territory, which has no end in sight.

Israelis were flocking to ceremonies, cemeteries and memorial sites around the country, remembering the hundreds of victims, the dozens of hostages still in captivity and the soldiers wounded or killed trying to save them.

At 6:29 a.m. — the exact minute Hamas launched its attack — the families of those killed at the Nova music festival, joined by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, gathered at the site where almost 400 revelers were gunned down and from where many others were taken hostage.

After briefly playing the same trance music that was blared during the festival, hundreds of family members and friends of the victims stood for a moment of silence. One woman’s piercing wail broke the silence as booms echoed from the fighting in Gaza, just a few kilometers away.

“When we are here, we are near our loved ones. This is the time they danced and fled,” said Sigal Bar-On, whose niece, Yuval Bar-On, 25, and her fiancé Moshe Shuva, 34, were supposed to get married in December 2023.

At 6:31 a.m., four projectiles were launched from Gaza toward the very Israeli communities that came under fierce assault last year, the Israeli military said. The ceremony was not disrupted.

Marking the moment Hamas' attack began a year ago, the families of hostages still held in Gaza — about 100, a third of whom are said to be dead — gathered near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence and stood during a two-minute siren, replicating a custom from the the most solemn dates on the Israeli calendar, Holocaust Remembrance and Memorial Day.

“We are here to remind (the hostages) that we haven’t forgotten them,” said Shiri Albag, whose daughter Liri is among the captives. Her message to Netanyahu: “We wont let you rest until all of them are back, every last one of them," she told the crowd, which hoisted posters bearing the faces of the hostages.

A group representing the families of hostages announced that another captive was dead. Idan Shtivi, 28, was snatched from the Nova music festival and was believed to be alive. Israeli media reported he was killed during the attack and his body was taken into Gaza.

The flags at the Israeli Knesset were lowered to half-staff and an official state ceremony focusing on acts of bravery and hope is set to be aired on Monday evening. The ceremony was prerecorded without an audience — apparently to avoid potential disruptions — in the southern city of Ofakim, where over two dozen Israelis were killed.

But anger at the government’s failure to prevent the attack and enduring frustration that it has not returned the remaining hostages prompted the families of those killed and taken captive to hold a separate event in Tel Aviv.

That event had been set to draw tens of thousands of people but was scaled back drastically over prohibitions on large gatherings due to the threat of missile attacks from Iran and Hezbollah.

Hamas’ attack, which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and dragged some 250 into Gaza as hostages, continues to cast a shadow over daily life in Israel. For the dozens of hostages still in captivity, there is no end in sight to their struggle. Border communities have been upended and tens of thousands were displaced. Soldiers are being killed in Gaza and Lebanon. Israel faces ongoing international criticism over its wartime conduct, with two world courts examining its actions.

The war in Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, displaced most of the territory's 2.3 million population and sparked a humanitarian crisis that has led to widespread hunger. It has also left the tiny coastal enclave ravaged beyond recognition as U.S.-led cease-fire efforts have repeatedly sputtered.

___

Goldenberg reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/mideast-wars

Melanie Lidman And Tia Goldenberg, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Attempt to increase number of politicians by seven

    Deputy John Gollop is considering laying an amendment to increase the number of deputies.

  • Sue Gray quits as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff

    She is leaving after rows over pay and donations and will take up a new role as the prime minister's regional envoy.

  • New hurricane threatens Florida as it reels from devastation

    It comes just 10 days after Storm Helene - the deadliest mainland storm since Katrina in 2005.

  • Zhao wins first tournament since return from ban

    China's Zhao Xintong wins his first tournament since returning from a ban for his involvement in snooker's biggest match-fixing scandal.

  • Mexican mayor murdered days after starting job

    Alejandro Arcos is the second politician to be killed in a week in the city of Chilpachingo.

  • ‘The damage is significant, too many innocent lives lost’: Canada’s ambassador to Lebanon

    Israel has dramatically escalated its strikes across Lebanon and the death toll is rising. As civilians flee the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Canada’s ambassador to Lebanon Stefanie McCollum about the plan to evacuate Canadian citizens – and why so many are reluctant to leave.

  • Mideast violence is spiraling a year since the Gaza war began

    JERUSALEM (AP) — A year after Hamas’ fateful attack on southern Israel, the Middle East is embroiled in a war that shows no signs of ending and seems to be getting worse.

  • Top Dividend Stocks On SIX Swiss Exchange

    The Swiss market recently experienced a slight downturn, with the SMI index closing marginally lower due to mixed economic signals, including an uptick in unemployment rates and positive U.S. jobs data that helped cushion the decline. In such fluctuating conditions, dividend stocks on the SIX Swiss Exchange can offer investors a measure of stability and income through regular payouts, making them an attractive option for those seeking resilience amid market uncertainties.

  • UN refugee chief says airstrikes in Lebanon have violated humanitarian law

    The United Nations' refugee chief Filippo Grandi said on Sunday that airstrikes in Lebanon had violated international humanitarian law by hitting civilian infrastructure and killing civilians, in reference to Israel's bombardment of the country. "Unfortunately, many instances of violations of international humanitarian law in the way the airstrikes are conducted that have destroyed or damaged civilian infrastructure, have killed civilians, have impacted humanitarian operations," he told media in Beirut.

  • Israel assaults Beirut with overnight airstrikes as offensive in Lebanon continues

    Israel continued its attack on Lebanon on Saturday night, launching several airstrikes on the capital Beirut. Journalist Trent Murray reports that these strikes were the heaviest that Lebanese on the ground have seen since Israel intensified its aerial bombardment of the city.

  • Pro-Trump Republicans gearing up for fresh effort to undermine 2024 presidential election

    Get ready for Stop the Steal 2.0 — Republican supporters of former President Trump are gearing up for a fresh effort to undermine the vote count in 2024 if he loses to Democrat Kamala Harris. In some battleground states, notably Georgia, MAGA extremists are pushing for new rules that could permit them to delay ballot counts or even invalidate votes from Democratic-leaning areas. The GOP also ...

  • Russia strikes Ukraine with drones and missiles

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 87 Shahed drones and four different types of missiles, officials said Sunday.

  • Netanyahu tells Macron that putting limits on Israel will strengthen Iran

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, his office said, and told him that placing restrictions on Israel will just serve Iran and its proxies. Macron said on Saturday that shipments of arms to Israel used in the war in Gaza should be stopped as part of a broader effort to find a political solution to the conflict. "Just as Iran supports all parts of the Iranian terror axis, so are Israel's friends expected to support it, and not impose restrictions that will only strengthen the Iranian axis of evil," Netanyahu told Macron, according to a statement from his office.

  • Turning Point wants to revolutionize how Republicans turn out voters. Some are skeptical

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Turning Point’s representatives have made two things clear in meetings with state and local Republican leaders — Donald Trump has blessed their conservative organization to help lead his get-out-the-vote effort, and local party officials ought to use the group's new voter mobilization app.

  • On GPS: Israel’s war against Hezbollah – a view from Beirut

    The Atlantic’s Kim Ghattas tells Fareed about Israel’s intense bombardment of Beirut and why she thinks militant groups like Hezbollah cannot be defeated without a real political alternative.

  • Israeli strike kills 19 in Gaza and more strikes hit Beirut's suburbs

    An Israeli strike on a mosque in the Gaza Strip early on Sunday killed at least 19 people, Palestinian officials said.

  • Giuliani’s Daughter Reveals How Dad Reacted to Harris Endorsement

    Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi

  • Lara Trump Fumes as CNN Host Calls Out Donald’s Hurricane Helene Lies

    CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w

  • I respect you, George W. Bush — but you must speak the truth about Donald Trump | Opinion

    The former president is letting down every Texan and every American by not showing the courage to do the right and principled thing. | Opinion

  • Philly Restaurant Bans GOP Candidate After Being Told Campaign Stop Was Autism Event

    “You’re not welcome back.”That’s the message the manager of Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Max’s Steaks had for Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick, after his campaign held an event outside the restaurant Friday that the eatery was told would be about autism awareness.Mike Sfida—who agreed to hold the event because his niece and nephew have autism—was alarmed when he saw Donald Trump signs being hung outside the beloved North Philly spot on Friday, the Philadelphia Inqui