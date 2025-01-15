Israel's Air Force blazes air superiority path to Iran's border

Paul Iddon
Updated ·6 min read

  • Israel has used its Air Force to strike its enemies with impunity.

  • Syria's collapse now gives it unprecedented power in the air, right up to Iran's border.

  • "Israel now has open skies to Iran," a Middle East analyst said.

The Israeli Air Force has long been regarded as the Middle East's premier aerial fleet, supplied in large part with US-made aircraft and munitions. But in the past year it has gone further, showing its aircraft can strike any of its adversaries with impunity and establishing unprecedented air superiority across wide stretches of the region.

It gutted Russian and Iranian-made air defenses in Iran, daring Iranian leaders to strike back with fewer defenses. It destroyed stocks of Hezbollah's missile arsenal in southern Lebanon and killed its top leader with a precision airstrike on his underground headquarters.

Documents posted on social media indicated that the Israeli Air Force was considered so formidable in Syria that the Assad government and Russia secretly asked Israel to spare Assad's military. The apparently classified documents, whose authenticity hasn't been independently verified, were said to be found in Syria after the collapse of Assad's regime in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of that collapse, Israel seized the opportunity. The Israeli Air Force destroyed the country's vast majority of air defenses and Syrian military stockpiles.

Across 15 months of war, instigated by the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks by Hamas into Israel, the IAF has emerged supreme and is basking in its moment.

"Fighter pilots, if they wanted, could now merrily fly in pairs, with visible operating systems, at any altitude, to any range, to any spot in Israel's first circle of defense," the Israeli news site Ynet reported in late December.

Israel has long possessed the most powerful air force in the Middle East and one of the most powerful and technologically advanced anywhere in the world. It boasts more than 600 aircraft and more than 30,000 active personnel, with no less than 50,000 in reserve. It operates the second-largest fleet of F-16s in the world and is the only regional country that currently flies the F-35 stealth jet. Furthermore, Israel has its own version of that fifth-generation aircraft, a privilege no other country enjoys.

The IAF overwhelmingly consists of American-made aircraft that also include Apache and Black Hawk helicopters. Israel also flies a large fleet of F-15s and recently signed a $5.2 billion deal for 25 highly advanced F-15IA variants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IAF plays a pivotal role in the defense of Israel. It gave the small country a critical qualitative edge over its larger Arab adversaries in historical conflicts, most notably the June 1967 Six-Day War.

A strike fighter taking off from a runway in a desert-like landscape.
Israel's Air Force flies numerous US-made aircraft, such as the F-15E Strike Eagle.JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The IAF's newfound supremacy goes beyond previous wars. For example, it previously destroyed several Soviet-built Syrian surface-to-air missile batteries in Lebanon's Beqaa Valley in a complex operation in 1982 and shot down more than 80 Syrian fighter jets without incurring any losses in return. While December's operation saw the IAF strike all across Syria, the operation wasn't nearly as sophisticated or dangerous as that historical episode; many of the air defenses in the latest operation were abandoned or in low states of readiness.

"We know one reason possibly restraining Israel was a recently exposed secret agreement with Russia and Syria in which Israel agreed to refrain from wider targeting of Syria's military," said Sebastien Roblin, a widely published military-aviation journalist.

Israel launched an enormous long-range air and drone attack against Iran on the night of October 26, 2024, in retaliation for an Iranian missile barrage against it on October 1. The IAF targeted some Syrian air defenses in the lead-up to the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IAF also used Iraqi airspace that October night and was reported to have targeted early-warning radars and sensors in both Syria and Iraq, which were part of a network Iran established in the region to detect incoming Israeli attacks. While the IAF used standoff munitions, including air-launched ballistic missiles, some Israeli aircraft are believed to have penetrated Iranian airspace.

"From what we currently know, some Israeli aircraft did reportedly breach Iranian airspace, though not, from what I've seen, very far," Ryan Bohl, a senior Middle East and North Africa analyst at the risk-intelligence company RANE, told Business Insider.

"That was in part a demonstration of capability and in part an operational necessity to effectively hit deep targets," Bohl said.

Israel said some aircraft entered Iranian airspace, which were most likely stealthy Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II jets and newly revealed long-range drones. Roblin said it was unclear whether these aircraft released weapons over Iran. They could have been there to help "precisely locate key targets" and guide weapons fired by other aircraft over significant distances, he said.

"The strike certainly had the effect of dispelling deterrence benefits of Iran's more advanced air defenses (Russian S-300 systems)," Roblin said. But as in the case with Syria before December, he added, Iran's remaining air defenses "still have some value in compelling use of more expensive standoff munitions and perhaps absorbing a percentage of incoming weapons."

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel's campaign against the remnants of the Syrian military has major implications for Iran. Should Syria's airspace remain permissive to Israeli aircraft, Israel can fly its tanker aircraft closer to Iranian airspace than previously possible.

"If medium/high-altitude air defenses were truly fully destroyed, then Israel's ordinarily vulnerable tanker aircraft could indeed theoretically access Syrian airspace and refuel fighters, which could enable higher volume attacks on Iran," Roblin said.

Bohl said he believed that with Syrian air defenses eliminated, "Israel now has open skies to Iran."

It will probably take years before Syria manages to reestablish significant air defenses.

"The one-two-punch of Assad regime's collapse followed by Israeli strikes on surviving equipment mean Syria will require a much longer timeframe to reconstitute an air- and ground-based defense capability through expensive new equipment purchases," Roblin said. "So, Israel's ability to attack targets at will has been improved, though it was already more than adequate."

Airpower, of course, has its limits. Israel's aerial bombing has damaged roughly two-thirds of all buildings in Gaza, but it was a foot patrol that found and killed Hamas' hardline leader, who orchestrated the October 7 attacks. Similarly, waves of Israeli airstrikes have failed to stop Iran from nuclear weapons development and uranium enrichment.

With Russia's influence diminishing, Turkey appears destined to become the new Syria's main military backer. Ankara has already offered to help Damascus rebuild the Syrian military.

"For now, Israel can ignore Syria as a defensive layer for Iran; it's just geography to fly over now," RANE's Bohl said. "But that is unlikely to be a permanent condition, and eventually, Syria's air defenses will, in some capacity, return."

"And should Turkey provide them, (that) might complicate Israel's regional strategy in a new way."

Paul Iddon is a freelance journalist and columnist who writes about Middle East developments, military affairs, politics, and history. His articles have appeared in a variety of publications focused on the region.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Macron to visit Lebanon amid promises of renewed French support

    French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Lebanon on Friday, both countries announced, marking the second head of state visit since Lebanon elected a president last week. The office of new Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said he met the French ambassador to Beirut on Tuesday to discuss preparations for Macron's visit.The French presidency confirmed the date.The trip follows Lebanon's breakthrough election of Aoun as president on Thursday, ending a two-year vacancy amid pressure from internation

  • Lebanon’s new president faces uphill struggle to steer country away from brink of collapse

    Lebanese lawmakers have elected Joseph Aoun, the head of Lebanon’s army, as the country’s new president.

  • Engineer could flee to Iran to avoid drone strike trial, US says

    U.S. prosecutors argued on Tuesday that an engineer could flee to Iran if he was granted bail while awaiting trial on charges related to a deadly drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan carried out last year by Iran-backed militants. Federal prosecutors in Boston had three weeks ago told a judge they were open to allowing Mahdi Sadeghi to be released on bond while he awaited trial on charges that he engaged in a scheme to violate U.S. export control and sanctions laws. But prosecutors moved for Sadeghi's continued detention after the Italian government on Sunday released his co-defendant, Iranian businessman Mohammad Abedini, and allowed him to return to Iran.

  • At UN, Israel accuses Hezbollah of trying to rebuild with Iran's help

    Lebanon's Hezbollah is trying "to regain strength and rearm with the assistance of Iran," Israel's U.N. ambassador told the Security Council on Monday, declaring that the militants remain a "serious threat" to Israel and regional stability. Updated U.S. intelligence last month - reported by Reuters - had warned that Iran-backed Hezbollah would likely try to rebuild its stockpiles and forces, posing a long-term threat to the U.S. and its regional allies. Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a U.S.-brokered 60-day ceasefire - starting Nov. 27 - after more than a year of conflict.

  • A look at the terms - and tensions - in the Israel-Hamas draft ceasefire deal

    CAIRO (AP) — If the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal goes according to the current draft, then fighting will stop in Gaza for 42 days, and dozens of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners will be freed. In this first phase Israeli troops will pull back to the edges of Gaza, and many Palestinians will be able to return to what remains of their homes as stepped-up aid flows in.

  • What we know about the Gaza truce being negotiated between Israel and Hamas

    Negotiations for a Gaza truce and hostage release deal are in their "final stages", key mediator Qatar's foreign ministry said Tuesday. Here's what we know so far about the truce deal being discussed by Israel and Hamas. Hamas will free 33 hostages held in Gaza, while Israel will release about 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in the first stage of a Gaza truce agreement, Israeli and Palestinian sources reported Tuesday.Mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States have intensified efforts to fina

  • “90 Day Fiancé ”Returns for Season 11 with New and Old Faces, Plenty of Tears and the First-Ever Throuple: See the Trailer!

    “I should be happy, I should be living my fairytale,” Alliya says in the dramatic teaser as Sarper compares Shekinah to "a dictator"

  • 'Massive Reversal': Trump Ripped For Already Backpedaling On Key Campaign Promise

    The president-elect and one of his advisers just shifted an important timetable.

  • Donald Trump's Inauguration Will Have A Prominent No-Show

    No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.

  • North Korea's suicide soldiers pose new challenge for Ukraine in war with Russia

    After a battle in Russia's snowy western region of Kursk this week, Ukrainian special forces scoured the bodies of more than a dozen slain North Korean enemy soldiers. But it is among mounting evidence from the battlefield, intelligence reports and testimonies of defectors that some North Korean soldiers are resorting to extreme measures as they support Russia's three-year war with Ukraine. "Self-detonation and suicides: that's the reality about North Korea," said Kim, a 32-year-old former North Korean soldier who defected to the South in 2022, requesting he only be identified by his surname due to fears of reprisals against his family left in the North.

  • Michelle Obama will skip Trump inauguration, but ex-Presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush will be there

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama will skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the second time in two weeks that she is not attending a gathering of former U.S. leaders and their spouses, but former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be there.

  • Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade Is Reportedly Getting A Trashy Twist

    A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.

  • Mexico And Canada's Leaders Had Hilarious Responses To The Whole "Gulf Of America" And "51st State" Thing

    It's all reality TV at this point.

  • Trump Explains How He Plans To Bring Grocery Prices Down: Do Experts Think It Will Work?

    According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • Pete Hegseth’s Fox News Salary Revealed Before Confirmation Hearing

    Hegseth’s payday as secretary of defense, if he’s confirmed, would be quite different from his old TV gig.

  • Speaker Johnson orders US Capitol flags raised to full height for Trump's inauguration

    House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday ordered that flags at the U.S. Capitol be raised to their full height on Inauguration Day, pausing a 30-day flag-lowering order following the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

  • West Virginia governor axes DEI and enacts vaccine exemptions on first full day in office

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a slew of aggressive executive orders on his first full day as West Virginia's chief executive Tuesday, including one enabling families to receive religious exemptions from required school vaccinations — a massive departure for a state with one of the strictest vaccine policies in the nation.

  • Trump says he will create new agency to collect revenue from foreign sources

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will create a new government agency called the External Revenue Service "to collect tariffs, duties, and all revenue" from foreign sources as he readies new import tariffs ahead of his inauguration next week. Trump said in a social media post he would create the department on Jan. 20, the day he takes office as president for a second term, adding that Americans have been taxed for too long by the Internal Revenue Service. A spokesperson for Trump's transition team could not be immediately reached for comment to clarify Trump's statement or explain how the new agency would work.

  • Liz Cheney: Smith report raises question for Trump DOJ nominees

    Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) raised questions Tuesday about President-elect Trump’s choices to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) amid fallout from special counsel Jack Smith’s report about the former president’s involvement in the 2021 Capitol insurrection. “DOJ’s exhaustive and independent investigation reached the same essential conclusions as the Select Committee. All this DOJ evidence must…