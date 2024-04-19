Israel's attack on Iran reflects badly on Biden after president's public message for Netanyahu
The overnight events do not reflect well on President Biden.
The overnight events do not reflect well on President Biden.
The family of O.J. Simpson announced last week the former football star died on April 10 “surrounded by his children and grandchildren.” But according to Simpson’s longtime lawyer Malcolm LaVergne, the 76-year-old father of four was a sole visitor away from dying alone. LaVergne declined to tell The Associated Press who was at Simpson’s bedside when the acquitted double-murder defendant ...
The former president's latest complaint gets a cool reception on social media.
It showed the then-president "was very, very concerned," said the conservative attorney.
Newshub YouTubeA man in New Zealand went looking for his elderly parents on Thursday morning after becoming concerned that he had not heard from them for days, reports say. At their rural rented property in Waitākere, West Auckland, he found a ram in a paddock alongside the lifeless bodies of his parents.The unnamed couple in their early 80s are believed to have both been killed by the sheep, according to The New Zealand Herald. Authorities believe the man had gone out to feed the ram and never
The Lemme co-founder is thankful for her body because it "gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby"
Jabin Botsford/ReutersDespite the troubles plaguing Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in New York City, the process reached a milestone Thursday afternoon when the judge filled all 12 seats of the jury that will determine his fate.But the slog is far from over, as prosecutors and defense lawyers must now screen dozens of other jurors to pick the half-dozen New Yorkers who will serve as alternates during the next month or two—and might not even make it into the deliberation room.The new additio
Shania Twain just shared snaps with super long peroxide blonde hair. It's giving 00's Jessica Simpson and we're not mad at it.
The former president's onetime right-hand man pointed out Trump's history when it comes to marking his children's educational milestones.
The 45-year-old mother-of-two spoke to "The Ladygang" podcast about learning she had a rare and aggressive form of thyroid cancer.
Fox NewsSen. James Lankford (R-OK), the GOP co-architect of the Senate’s failed immigration bill earlier this year, made what were perhaps his most critical comments yet on Donald Trump’s role in scuttling the legislation, alluding to Fox News Thursday that the former president was motivated by his political self-interest.On Your World, Lankford was confronted by anchor Neil Cavuto about the players behind the bill’s demise.“You are a real gentleman about this, and I know you’re not trying to zi
‘How is this allowed in Disneyland?’ perplexed viewer questions
Kanye West is being investigated for battery after allegedly punching a man who his representatives claim "battered and sexually assaulted" his wife, Bianca Censori.
Princess Kate cosigned the powerful statement.
She may have understated the allegations just a touch.
TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel was mere moments away from an airstrike on April 1 that killed several senior Iranian commanders at Iran’s embassy complex in Syria when it told the United States what was about to happen. Israel’s closest ally had just been caught off guard. Aides quickly alerted Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser; Jon Finer, the deputy national security adviser; Brett McGurk, Biden’s Middle East coordinator; and others, who saw that the strike could have se
The supermodel joins Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser and Tina Kunakey in the new summer 2024 campaign
Herson Cabreras said he was taken aback when prosecutors moved to oust him from the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial.
"In fairness to our former president, many stable geniuses confuse me with Al Pacino," Kimmel said in response to the mix-up.
Our unconventional beauty bae, Willow Smith, is back again, serving us an all-natural look, with...
The Texas couple made some big admissions about the former president.