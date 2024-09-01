Israel's Lapid calls for labor strike after hostages' bodies recovered

Reuters
·1 min read
Annual Pride and Tolerance March in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Sunday for a strike to shut down the country's economy in order to pressure the government to reach a deal to release the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Lapid, who is also a former prime minister, called on every Israeli "whose heart was broken this morning" to join a major protest in Tel Aviv later in the day. He also called on Israel's main labor union, businesses and municipalities to go on strike.

His remarks came after Israel recovered the bodies of six more hostages from captivity in Gaza.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer)

