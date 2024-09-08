Israel's military says gunman from Jordan killed three at border

STORY: Video from Israel's ambulance service showed emergency vehicles at the Allenby Bridge border in the occupied West Bank on Sunday (September 8), after what the Israeli military said was a deadly shooting by a gunman who approached from Jordan.

The military said three Israeli civilians were killed, after the attacker got out of a truck in the bridge area and shot at security forces there.

They added that Israeli forces "eliminated" the gunman.

The Israeli manager of the crossing said three workers were shot dead at close range.

It's the first such attack along the border with Jordan since Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, sparking the latest war in Gaza that has ratcheted up tensions across the region.

It took place in a commercial cargo area under Israeli control where Jordanian trucks offload cargo entering the West Bank, officials said.

At a cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly condemned the shooting.

"This is a difficult day. A loathsome terrorist murdered in cold blood three of our civilians at Allenby Bridge."

Jordanian officials said the crossing was closed and that they had begun an investigation into the shooting.

The assailant was a 39-year-old truck driver who came from an influential tribe in southern Jordan, according to family members.

Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994 and have close security ties.

Dozens of trailers cross daily from Jordan, with goods from Jordan and the Gulf that supply both the West Bank and Israeli markets.