Israel's Netanyahu says Rafah strike went tragically wrong

STORY: :: Rafah, Gaza

Palestinians sifted through smoking wreckage in Rafah on Monday, as others mourned the dead...

:: May 26, 2024

...hours after an Israeli airstrike triggered a massive blaze in a tent camp where displaced people were taking shelter.

Dozens were killed, according to Palestinian officials in Hamas-run Gaza, who said the toll was likely to rise.

:: Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told parliament the strike was not intended to kill civilians:

"In Rafah we already evacuated about one million non-combatant residents and despite our utmost effort not to harm non-combatants, something unfortunately went tragically wrong. We are investigating the incident and will reach conclusions because this is our policy.”

The attack has prompted an outcry from global leaders, who are now calling for implementation of a Friday ruling from the U.N.’s top court, ordering Israel to stop its assault on Rafah.

Israel had kept up its offensive, saying the court ruling grants it some scope for military action there.

:: Beirut, Lebanon

“I saw images, they are deeply disturbing and horrifying.”

The head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency, or UNRWA - Phillippe Lazzarini - said he was waiting to hear more about casualties from his team.

“There is no safe space in Gaza."

:: May 26, 2024

The U.S. called images following the strike "devastating" and urged Israel to take every precaution to protect civilians.

On social media, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "outraged."

:: Brussels, Belgium

The German foreign minister and EU foreign policy chief called for the court’s ruling to be respected.

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF JOSEP BORRELL: "I condemn this in the strongest terms."

More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, Gaza's health ministry says.

:: October 7, 2023

Israel launched the operation after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7…

Killing around 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel says it wants to root out Hamas fighters holed up in Rafah and rescue hostages it says are being held in the area.

Israel's military said Sunday's strike, based on, quote, "precise intelligence", had eliminated Hamas' chief of staff for the West Bank, plus another official behind deadly attacks on Israelis.