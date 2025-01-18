Israel's cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel's full cabinet has approved the Gaza ceasefire deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said.

It comes after Israel's security cabinet recommended the deal be approved earlier on Friday. The truce is likely to begin on Sunday.

According to reports 24 ministers voted in favour of the accord and voted against it.

An Israel government statement said: "The government has approved the outline for the return of the abductees.

"The outline for the release of the abductees will enter into force on Sunday, 19 January, 2025."

In its first stage, the deal would see 33 of the 98 hostages freed over the course of six weeks. About half of the 98 are believed to be alive.

The remainder are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first.

Hamas has said it won't release everyone without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

Between 990 and 1,650 Palestinian prisoners and detainees will be released in exchange, depending on the number of hostages freed.

Hardliners in Israel's coalition government have criticised the deal as giving in to Hamas and security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to resign if it was approved.

However, he said he wouldn't bring down the government.

The ceasefire has been long in the works and there have been false dawns, but on Wednesday a deal was done after mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US.

Israel has continued strikes on Gaza in the meantime, and Palestinian officials said 86 people were killed the day after the agreement was unveiled.

More than 46,000 people have been killed in Israel's offensive in Gaza - mostly women and children - according to officials there.

Around 1,200 were murdered in Israel - alongside more than 250 who were kidnapped - in the October 2023 Hamas terror attack that started the war.

Israel has said it wants to wipe out the group and that it has killed some 17,000 of its fighters.

However, it has been accused of not doing enough to protect civilians - claims it denies - in a war that has devastated Gaza, displaced hundreds of thousands and left many starving.

The World Health Organisation has said it should be possible to dramatically increase Gaza aid to about 600 trucks a day under the deal.

An average of 51 entered in early January, according to UN data.