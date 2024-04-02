Istanbul nightclub fire kills 25 people with more injured

Breaking News (Evening Standard)

A fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations has killed 25 people with others badly hurt, according to reports and officials.

The blaze broke out during renovation work at the site and several people have been detained for questioning.

At least eight people were injured, seven of them hospitalized in serious condition, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.The nightclub was on the ground floor of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district on the European side of the city bisected by the Bosphorus. The fire was put out.Governor Davut Gul told reporters at the scene that the cause of the fire was under investigation, and the victims were believed to be involved in the renovation work.Authorities detained five people for questioning, including managers of the club and one person in charge of the renovations, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.

