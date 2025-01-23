It List: Mark Wahlberg straps in for 'Flight Risk,' 'Onyx Storm' makes magic, 'Prime Target' adds it up

Hello, friends! I’m Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what’s new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I’ll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

Mark Wahlberg in Flight Risk. (Lionsgate Films/Courtesy Everett Collection)

🎥 Flight Risk is cleared for takeoff

When: Flight Risk is in theaters Jan. 24.

What to know: Mark Wahlberg stars as a helicopter pilot transporting an air marshal and a witness across the Alaskan wilderness ahead of a significant trial. But he’s not just a pilot — he’s also a hit man, and plenty of high-altitude hijinks ensue. [Rolling Stone]

Why I’ll be watching: If you’ve seen Wahlberg cackling “Y’all need a pilot?” in the film’s trailer, you may have also noticed that he’s back to playing a bad guy. It’s fun to see him embracing his villain era after a spate of family-friendly films. [Variety/Yahoo Entertainment]

🎥 Presence haunts us

When: Presence is in theaters Jan. 24.

What to know: Haunted house stories are common and beloved, but this film spins that trope on its head by showing the point-of-view of the presence haunting a family instead of the family members themselves. [Los Angeles Times]

Why I recommend it: Callina Liang, who plays a teenager who is at the center of the ghost story, told me she experienced a real-life haunting while filming — toilets would randomly flush and alarm clocks would blare despite not being set. Her performance brings a realistic feel to the fascinating premise.

What to read

The cover of Onyx Storm. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Entangled: Red Tower Books)

📚Onyx Storm takes flight

When: Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros is now available.

What to know: Fourth Wing became a BookTok sensation in 2023, and still very much is. This is the third of five books in the romantasy series, which follows dragon riders combatting evil magic-wielders and contending with their feelings for each other. [Yahoo Entertainment/Entertainment Weekly]

Why I’ll be reading: The hype isn’t just online — Onyx Storm is part of a growing trend of turning authors into celebrities and bringing back midnight book release parties. Celebrating reading and fandom are two of my favorite things, so I’m rushing to catch up on the series. [Yahoo Entertainment/USA Today]

What to listen to

FKA Twigs performing in September 2024. (Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

🎧 FKA Twigs heads to the dance floor

When: Eusexua by FKA Twigs is out Jan. 24.

What to know: In her first studio album since 2019, FKA Twigs has embraced a clubby sound fit for a long night of dancing. She said the title means “any moment in which we are fully embodying ourselves, present in the moment, disconnected from technology, synthesized with those around us.” [Variety]

Why I’ll be listening: The title track and its music video have been in heavy rotation for me since it came out last September. Plus, I love spending the winter months preparing myself for summer music festival season. [Rolling Stone]

What to binge

Leo Woodall in Prime Target. (Apple TV+/Courtesy Everett Collection)

▶️ Prime Target does the math

When: The first two episodes of Prime Target are streaming on Apple TV+.

What to know: The show follows a math student who’s so brilliant that he’s on the verge of discovering a pattern that would unlock every computer in the world. He teams up with a National Security Agency agent in charge of monitoring people like him as things start going awry. [Variety]

Why I recommend it: You might recognize star Leo Woodall from The White Lotus, One Day or the new Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy trailer. He told me that he often takes on “drunken love rat” roles, but I think that seeing him diverge from that to play an offbeat intellectual is exactly what makes the show so compelling. [Deadline]

We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more It List? Click here.