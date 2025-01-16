It List: ‘Severance’ returns to office, 'Saturday Night Live' looks back on 50 years with new docuseries. Robbie Williams's story unfolds in 'Better Man'

Hello, friends! I’m Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what’s new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I’ll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro and Britt Lower in Severance Season 1. (Apple TV+/Courtesy Everett Collection)

📺 Severance clocks in

When: Season 2 of Severance premieres Jan. 17 on Apple TV+.

What to know: The science fiction drama about the employees of a mysterious company who have their work and personal lives surgically “severed” is finally back for a second season, after nearly three years. If you need a refresher on where it left off, you are certainly not alone. [USA Today]

Why I recommend it: The show is a viral phenomenon for a reason, but my favorite part has always been trying to decode what on earth is happening on social media afterward. I can officially confirm that the cast and the show’s creator have seen your theories and fan art, by the way. [Yahoo Entertainment]

🎥 Better Man monkeys around

When: Better Man is in theaters Jan. 17.

What to know: The film reenacts the rise, fall and resurgence of the British pop star Robbie Williams, who is portrayed by a CGI monkey. Seriously. [Variety]

Why I recommend it: In a time when the quality of a musical biopic is often judged by the strength of the actor’s impression of the artist, Better Man offers a delightfully wacky alternative. It also includes my favorite dance number in recent history. [Entertainment Weekly]

🎥 One of Them Days goes through it

When: One of Them Days is in theaters Jan. 17.

What to know: Keke Palmer and SZA play two best friends scrambling to make rent over the course of 24 hours. It’s SZA’s feature film debut, but she appeared on SNL with Palmer back in 2022. [IndieWire]

Why I’ll be watching: I love that there are a ton of Oscar hopefuls in theaters right now, but sometimes what you need on a dreary January day is an R-rated comedy starring a dynamic duo. [Rolling Stone]

What to listen to

Mac Miller performing at Governors Ball Music Festival in 2016. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

🎧 Mac Miller has more to say

When: Mac Miller’s Balloonerism is out Jan. 17.

What to know: The rapper’s second posthumous album was recorded around 2013. It’ll be released alongside an animated short film based on the lyrics. [Billboard]

Why I’ll be listening: Fans have been buzzing about the project for years, and leaked versions have circulated online. Miller, who died in 2018, expressed in the past how important this work was to him, so it’ll be nice to see it officially out in the world. [USA Today]

What to binge

Amy Poehler in SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night. (Peacock)

▶️ SNL docuseries takes you inside the show

When: All four episodes of SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night are streaming on Peacock.

What to know: There are plenty of tributes to the show’s 50th anniversary on the horizon, but this docuseries is lush with appearances from beloved stars and behind-the-scenes gossip about the variety show’s most iconic sketches. [Entertainment Weekly]

Why I’ll be binging: There’s an entire episode about the “More Cowbell” sketch, which is still as quotable as ever. I need to hear what all of the 60-plus people featured in the docuseries have to say about the show’s casting and writing process. [Entertainment Weekly]

We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more It List? Click here.

Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.