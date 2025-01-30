It List: The Weeknd comes back around with new album, Jack Quaid plays against type in 'Companion,' 'You're Cordially Invited' wants you to save the date

Illustration: Yahoo News

Hello, friends! I’m Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what’s new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I’ll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in You'e Cordially Invited. (Glen Wilson/Amazon Prime Video/Courtesy Everett Collection)

🎥 You’re Cordially Invited starts the party

When: You’re Cordially Invited is now streaming on Prime Video.

What to know: Reese Witherspoon stars as a woman who plans her sister’s perfect destination wedding, only to find that she and the father (Will Ferrell) of a different bride-to-be are double-booked at the venue. [IndieWire]

Why I’ll be watching: “I just like to do weird things,” Ferrell recently said following a stunt where he drank beer dressed as Buddy the Elf at a hockey game. That reminded me of how much I love him and Witherspoon, who I’m thrilled to see together in a romantic comedy. [Deadline]

🎥 Companion powers up

When: Companion is in theaters Jan. 31.

What to know: The movie follows Iris (Sophie Thatcher) as she goes on vacation with her boyfriend (Jack Quaid) and his friends. Things go awry when she realizes she’s actually his sex robot. [Entertainment Weekly]

Why I recommend it: I never thought of myself as someone who would root for AI over a human being, but Quaid told me he did his best to embody a “despicable” guy who’s convinced he’s a romantic hero. His cluelessness makes him so much more hateable.

What to read

Lola Kirke at the Sundance Film Festival. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

📚 Lola Kirke embraces the chaos

When: Wild West Village by Lola Kirke is out now.

What to know: Kirke, an actress and singer from a family of artists, considers herself “fame-ish.” She revisits her tumultuous yet fabulous upbringing, surrounded by celebrities and wealth, in her memoir. [Los Angeles Times]

Why I’ll be reading: I’d been wondering what happened to the star of Mozart in the Jungle when I ran into her at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend. After a few minutes of internet sleuthing, her book is now en route to my apartment. [People]

What to listen to

The Weeknd performs in October 2024. (Naomi Rahim/Getty Images for Live Nation)

🎧 The Weeknd makes his return

When: Hurry Up Tomorrow is out Jan. 31.

What to know: Few artists are as consistent in delivering popular and critically acclaimed music as the Weeknd. He said a mental breakdown inspired the album and its accompanying film, which is out in July. [Variety]

Why I’ll be listening: It’s the singer’s first album since 2022 and might be his last project under this persona, so I’ll take anything I can get while I still can. [Rolling Stone]

What to binge

Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2023. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

▶️ Diddy docuseries digs deeper

When: All four episodes of The Fall of Diddy docuseries are now streaming on Max.

What to know: A number of new documentaries about Sean “Diddy” Combs and his alleged crimes have come out recently. This one from Investigation Discovery stands out with 30 new interviews with his accusers, ex-staff members, friends and other people in his orbit. [Yahoo Entertainment]

Why I recommend it: There are several bombshell allegations revealed in this docuseries that made me chillingly aware of just how much control powerful people have over society. And it's a cautionary tale that is still unfolding. [TheWrap]

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more It List? Click here.