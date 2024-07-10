Italian artist celebrates Paris Olympics in a field

STORY: :: An Italian artist creates a large Eiffel Tower in a field to celebrate the Paris Olympics

:: July 7, 2024

:: Castagnaro, Italy

:: Dario Gambarin

The latest performance by the Italian land artist, known abroad for his "land portraits" of former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump as well as Pope Francis, was inspired by the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

The work, drawn "freehand" with a plough pulled by a tractor, measures 215,278 square feet and was created on a plot of wheat stubble in Castagnaro, in the province of Verona.

Above the five Olympic circles is drawn the Eiffel Tower, the iconic symbol of the French capital, a tribute by Gambarin who wants sport to unite people around the world.