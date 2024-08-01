Italian boxer 'never felt punch like this' as she quit Olympic bout against athlete who failed 'gender test'

The Italian boxer suffered a suspected broken nose at the hands of her algerian opponent and broke down in tears (ES Composite)

Italian boxer Angela Carini says she quit the highly contentious Olympic match between her and Algeria's Imane Khelifhas after just 46 seconds because she “never felt a punch like this”.

The Italian insisted she was not making a political statement and refusing to fight Khelif, but rather her nose “hurt so much”.

Khelif, who failed a testosterone test at last year's World Championships, was allowed to compete despite being banned from a gold-medal bout in Delhi by the International Boxing Association.

The IBA cited Khelif's failure of biochemical tests in two consecutive years.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is now facing mounting pressure to explain its decision to permit Khelif's participation, given the uncertainty surrounding her sex classification.

Carini said according to Sky News: "I am not here to judge or pass judgement. If an athlete is this way, and in that sense it's not right or it is right, it's not up to me to decide."

Carini also said after the fight: "I am heartbroken. I went to the ring to honour my father.

Algeria's Imane Khelif, red, next to Italy's Angela Carini (AP)

"I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior, but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this.

"After the second blow, and after years of experience in the ring and a lifetime of fighting, I felt extreme pain in my nose.

"I said 'enough' because I didn't want to... I couldn't carry on in the match. I thought maybe it was better that I brought an end to the match."

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams had defended the decision earlier this week, saying: "I would just say that everyone competing in the women's category is complying with the competition eligibility rules.

"They are women in their passports and it is stated that is the case."

He added: "They have competed and they continue to compete in the women's competition. They have lost and they have won against other women over the years."

In an unprecedented intervention, Reem Alsalem, the UN’s special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, wrote on Twitter: “Angela Carini rightly followed her instincts and prioritized her physical safety, but she and other female athletes should not have been exposed to this physical and psychological violence based on their sex.”

Angela Carini just pulled out of her fight against Imane Khelif - a man.



Seconds into the fight yet she knew the danger she was in.



Her Olympic dreams gone for the sake of "inclusion".



Speaking after the bout, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni said: “I have been trying to explain for years that, when taken to the extreme, some theses risk impacting women’s rights.

“I think that athletes who have male genetic characteristics should not be admitted to women’s competitions. Not because we want to discriminate against anyone, but in order to protect the right of female athletes to be able to compete on equal terms.”

The bout's swift conclusion came when Carini took a powerful punch to the face, immediately retreating to her corner and signalling she could not continue.

The controversial match's brief moments were marked by Khelif's dominance.

She landed a powerful right hand early on, followed by a near-flurry of punches. At the 35-second mark, Carini signalled for a pause, having her headgear checked whilst briefly conferring with her coaches.

The controversial fight lasted less than a minute (Getty Images)

Upon resuming, Carini was immediately struck by another right hand from Khelif. Within seconds, the Italian boxer raised her glove once more, signalling her withdrawal from the contest.

Following the bout's conclusion, Carini fell to her knees, visibly distraught. The referee officially declared Khelif the winner, raising the Algerian's hand.

Khelif attempted to console her opponent, approaching Carini twice for an embrace, but was rebuffed. Both fighters then exited the ring separately.