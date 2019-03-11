Roberto Capucci is the ’50s Italian couturier who, from his home city of Rome, earned plaudits for his outlandish creations—sculpted from hoop wire and wrapped in piercing magenta and lime-green satin, or cascades of taffeta ruffles and layers of sunray pleats. Elaborate gowns were his forte, assembled in screaming color and sculptural shapes in his couture salon on the Via Sistina.

Once the industry shifted to ready-to-wear, Capucci withdrew from the seasonal calendar to continue his craft, leaving his namesake line unmoored, despite several attempts to jump-start it. In 2019, reviving a couture house in its original form is a fool’s errand. Which is why Luisa Orsini and Antonine Peduzzi, the Italian-French duo behind the Rome-to-Paris line TL-180, are bringing a contemporary eye to the label with their Capucci Roma relaunch.

Orsini and Peduzzi are digital natives whose nine-year-old label began with minimal leather bags of the sophisticated, yet still sharable, sort. Though a stunning couture piece can still get play on the red carpet, the Capucci team is interested in dressing women every day—the kind of women who were first drawn to TL-180. “We’re trying to do a good translation,” Peduzzi said at an appointment in Paris. “It’s not just bringing pieces from the archive, but understanding fashion where it is today.”

How an Italian-French Duo Is Bringing a Roman Couturier Into the 21st Century BTS

Photo: Valeria Giampietro More

Photo: Valeria Giampietro More

Photo: Valeria Giampietro More

Story continues