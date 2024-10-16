Italian navy ship with migrants arrives in Albania's port

STORY: :: The first group of migrants arrives in Albania under a new asylum deal with Italy

:: Shengjin, Albania

:: October 16, 2024

Italy has built two reception centers in Albania, the first such deal involving a European Union nation diverting migrants to a non-EU country in an effort to deter irregular arrivals.

The Libra, an Italian navy ship, docked at the former navy port Shengjin, Reuters footage showed. It will be met by Italian officers.

The first group of migrants to be processed under the new arrangement, comprising 10 Bangladeshis and six Egyptians, was picked up at sea on Sunday (October 13) aboard boats that had set sail from Libya.

They will be checked in Shengjin and then taken inland to Gjader, a small village about a 15-minute drive away, where they will be accommodated until their papers are processed.