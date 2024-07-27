Italian Olympian Gianmarco Tamberi Reacts to Losing His Wedding Ring During the Opening Ceremony: ‘Sorry My Love’

The Italian high jump athlete apologized to his wife, Chiara Bontempi Tamberi — whom he married nearly two years ago — for the mishap

John Walton/PA Images via Getty Italy flagbearer Gianmarco Tamberi during the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday. Italian highjumper Gianmarco Tamberi issued a heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring. See PA Story OLYMPICS Tamberi. Picture date: Friday July 26, 2024.

Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi isn’t having the best start to the 2024 Summer Olympics after losing a special piece of jewelry during the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26.

Tamberi revealed on his Instagram that he lost his wedding ring in Paris’ River Seine while swinging Italy’s flag during the event and apologized to his wife of nearly two years, Chiara Bontempi Tamberi, for the mishap.

He shared the news alongside a carousel of photos, including shots from his wedding to Chiara showing him kissing her on the cheek during their wedding day and the pair displaying their wedding rings.

He also included a photo of himself from the opening ceremony incident as he waved Italy’s flag proudly in his hands on the team’s boat. In the image, his gold band appeared to be missing. The final photo in his carousel appeared to be an AI image of him reaching out for a golden ring as it fell out of his hands.

John Walton/PA Images via Getty Italy flagbearer Gianmarco Tamberi during the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony on Friday. Italian highjumper Gianmarco Tamberi issued a heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring. See PA Story OLYMPICS Tamberi. Picture date: Friday July 26, 2024.

“I'm sorry my love, I'm terribly sorry,” Gianmarco captioned the Instagram photos in Italian, adding that he believed that he lost his ring “probably” due to a combination of “too much water,” “too many kilos lost” or “the uncontainable enthusiasm of what we were doing.”

“The fact remains that I heard it slip away, I saw it fly... I followed it with my eyes until I saw it bounce inside the boat,” he continued in the caption. “A tinkle of hope... But unfortunately the bounce was in the wrong direction and floating more than a thousand times in the air, I saw it dive into the water as if that was the only place it wanted to be.”

The Olympian described it as “a few moments that lasted forever.” However, he noted that if it “really had to happen,” then he “couldn't imagine a better place” for his ring to rest.

“It will remain forever in the riverbed of the city of love, flown away while I was trying to carry the Italian tricolor as high as possible during the opening ceremony of the most important sporting event in the world. If I had to make up an excuse I would never have been able to be so imaginative,” Gianmarco said.

Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy

The athlete then addressed his wife in his message, telling her that there “could be a huge poetic side” to him losing his ring if she decided to “throw” hers “into that river too.”

“So that they will be together forever and we will have one more excuse to, as you have always asked me, renew our promises and get married again,” he wrote. “I love you my love ❤️.”

He added, “May it be a good omen for returning home with an even bigger gold!!! 🙏🇮🇹😡💪🏿🔥.”

Gianmarco was chosen as a flagbearer for Italy’s Olympic team alongside fencer Arianna Errigo, according to the Associated Press.

The athlete may have to wait until after the Olympics to replace his lost wedding ring, as he’s scheduled to participate in the men’s high jump competition, which begins on Aug. 7.



