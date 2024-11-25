Italian Palazzo Lit in Orange For to Highlight Campaign to End Violence Against Women

The Palazzo Madama in Turin, Italy, was illuminated in orange “from dusk to dawn” on November 24-25, in support of UN Women’s Orange The World campaign.

This initiative, launched in 2008 as part of the UN’s UNiTE by 2030 campaign, uses orange as a symbol of a future free from violence against women and girls.

Its efforts are closely tied to the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, observed annually on November 25.

Each year, from November 25 to December 10, the campaign promotes 16 Days of activism. Credit: Senato TV via Storyful