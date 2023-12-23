Italian priest defends same-sex nativity scene

STORY: "In our parishes, we see more and more children from the new types of families that exist and are part of our society, children of separated and divorced people, gay couples, single people, young mothers," Della Sala told Reuters.

Nativity scenes are popular in largely Catholic Italy, but in recent years they have been increasingly mired in culture wars as the country has become more secular and multi-cultural.

Father Della Sala, known in Italy for sympathizing with LGBT and left-wing causes, says his attitude is in line with that of Pope Francis, who this week, in a landmark ruling, allowed priests to bless same-sex couples.

But conservatives are up in arms, with the Pro-Vita & Famiglia (Pro-Life and Family) group calling it "dangerous, as well as shameful and blasphemous".