Italian Prime Minister Meloni visits Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has travelled to the US and met with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Florida resort.
Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, ripped O'Leary for claiming that he could help cut a deal for an "economic union" between the U.S. and its northern neighbor.
The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.
"Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," Trump said of the US flag flying at half-staff during his inauguration.
Honduran President Xiomara Castro issued President-elect Trump a stark warning earlier this week over his vow to pursue mass deportations when he returns to the White House, threatening to bar U.S. troops from the Latin American nation. “Faced with a hostile attitude of mass expulsion of our brothers, we would have to consider a change…
(Bloomberg) -- Since winning the US election, Donald Trump has taunted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him governor of a 51st US state, threatened 25% tariffs, and vented that the US is getting ripped off by its northern neighbor because of a trade deficit. Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysNYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueNYC Congestion Pricing Takes
One of the final acts of the Biden administration has left Donald Trump a chance to leave a major imprint on the alcohol industry.
A top former military official has expressed shock and disbelief at the extent to which the U.S. national intelligence and communication apparatus has come to rely on services provided by companies owned by Elon Musk. Following his op-ed on the topic this week for The New York Times, Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré spoke with MSNBC’s This Weekend on Saturday to discuss the growing influence of the richest man in the world on U.S. politics, as well as his ties to foreign governments. Host Michael Steele s
“Trying to get in the good graces of an autocrat-in-waiting will only result in undermining that free press,” the Pulitzer Prize winner says of her former employer The post Washington Post Cartoonist Ann Telnaes Quits After Bezos-Owned Paper Kills Trump Satire Piece appeared first on TheWrap.
When former Toronto city councillor and MPP Lorenzo Berardinetti found himself in a homeless shelter last year, it was a circumstance he never imagined he would face."What am I doing here?" he remembered thinking on his first night there. "I never thought this would have happened to me, but it happened." Berardinetti, whose political career spanned 30 years in Toronto's east end, has been living out of the Ajax, Ont., shelter since August 2023 following a bout of unemployment and a series of med
One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.
House Speaker Mike Johnson informed Republicans at a closed-door meeting Saturday that Donald Trump favored moving his agenda as one sweeping package, according to sources in attendance — a key announcement fraught with risk but one that sets the stage for advancing the president-elect’s ambitious plans.
The Fox News host fell for a trolling tweet from outgoing GOP congressman Bob Good.
Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, who is reportedly dating Donald Trump Jr., comes from a prominent family.
Russia has vowed retaliation after claiming to have shot down eight US-made ATACMS missiles fired by Ukraine on Saturday morning. Moscow sees the use of such missiles, which have a range of up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) as a major escalation.
The former Florida congressman won reelection but gave up his seat to accept a nomination that never came.
In the end, Donald Trump was the one who saved Mike Johnson’s gavel Friday during a drama-filled House floor vote for speaker on the opening day of the new Congress. Then, almost immediately after Trump convinced them to back his man, House hardliners put Johnson on notice: Follow our rules or next time, you’re out. The president-elect managed to persuade Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Keith Self of Texas to switch their support back to Johnson—after they had already publicly cast vote
Since the December rate cut, new data on GDP have given economists additional information to refine their forecasts.
Retirement is supposed to be a time of rest, relaxation, and enjoyment. Hopefully, you've worked hard for many decades and you've saved and invested enough money so you can call it quits at work...
OTTAWA — Canada will not accept new parent and grandparent permanent residency sponsorship applications until further notice, according to a ministerial directive.
"Donald, this is not the Soviet Union. You can't change the truth and you cannot silence us," wrote the former congresswoman.