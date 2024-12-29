Italian tourist killed by shark in Red Sea

An Italian tourist has been killed and another injured after they were attacked by a shark while diving in the Red Sea off the coast of Egypt.

According to Egypt’s ministry of environment on Sunday, the two holidaymakers were snorkelling in deep water outside designated swimming areas when they were attacked near the resort town of Marsa Alam.

A 48-year-old man from Rome is reported to have died, while a 69-year-old man from Cremona in northern Italy was taken to hospital with minor injuries in Port Ghalib, 40 miles north of Marsa Alam.

Neither man has yet been identified but their families have been informed.

Yasmine Fouad, Egypt’s environment minister, reportedly issued an order to raise the level of preparedness and monitoring in the coastal areas of the Red Sea.

Local prosecutors have also opened an investigation into the accident and the stretch of sea where the attack occurred has been closed to bathers for two days.

Committee formed

The ministry said it had formed an urgent committee to look into what occurred and was working closely with the Red Sea Governorate.

Egypt’s Red Sea coastline is known for its pristine beaches, coral reefs and vibrant marine life, and is a popular destination for Italian tourists.

The resort towns of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh attract millions of tourists annually, contributing significantly to Egypt’s tourism industry.

There have been a number of shark attacks in the Red Sea in recent years.

Several beaches were closed two years ago after a 68-year-old Austrian tourist was killed by a shark.

In June 2023, a Russian tourist died after being savaged by a tiger shark and in September that year, a shark tore off an Egyptian woman’s arm in the waters in front of Dahab beach in South Sinai.

In 2022, an Austrian woman died after a shark tore off her arm and leg.

After previous attacks, the environment ministry promised to install monitoring devices to track the movement of sharks in a bid to prevent attacks on tourists.