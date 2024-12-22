Italy's Meloni says security threat posed by Russia is far-reaching

Anne Kauranen
Updated ·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Atreju political festival organised by Italian PM Meloni's Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) right-wing party, in Rome

By Anne Kauranen

SAARISELKA, Finland (Reuters) -Russia poses a bigger threat to European Union security than just defence as Moscow can use illegal immigration and other issues to undermine the bloc, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday.

Finland hosted the leaders of Italy, Sweden and Greece, as well as the EU foreign affairs chief, in its northern Lapland region at the weekend to discuss security in the Nordic region and the Mediterranean, as well as migration challenges in southern Europe.

"We have to understand the threat is much wider than we imagine," Meloni, who leads a conservative government, told a press conference when asked about Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The danger to EU security from Russia or from elsewhere would not stop once the Ukraine conflict ended and the EU must be prepared for that, she said.

"It's about our democracy, it's about influencing our public opinion, it's about what happens in Africa, it's about raw materials, it's about the instrumentalisation of migration. We need to know it's a very wide idea of security," Meloni said.

She urged the EU to do more to protect its borders and not let Russia or any "criminal organisation" steer the flows of illegal migrants.

Some EU members including Finland and Estonia have accused Russia of allowing illegal migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere to enter EU states via Russia without proper checks, undermining the EU's security.

Moscow has denied Russia was deliberately pushing illegal migrants into the EU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said securing his country's 1,340-km (833 mile) border with Russia was "an existential" question for Finland and for other EU members and NATO allies.

Meloni said the EU had been wrong in dealing with the issue of immigration over the years simply in terms of how to share the burden.

"Tackling the issue of illegal immigration solely as a solidarity-based debate was a mistake," she said. "The result is that we have been unable to protect our borders ... We want to defend our external borders and we will not allow Russia or criminal organisations to undermine our security."

While NATO remained "the cornerstone" of EU security, the bloc had to tackle wider challenges, Meloni said.

"Security also means critical infrastructure, it means artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, raw materials, supply chains. It means a new and more effective foreign and cooperation policy, it means migration," she said.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Writing by Valentina Za;Editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)

Latest Stories

  • Trump Demands Panama Lower Transit Fees or Return Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReviving a Little-Known Modernist Landmark in BuffaloThe Architects Who Built MiamiNew York’s Congestion Pricing Plan Still Faces Legal HurdlesNew York City’s Historic Preservation Movement Is Having a Midlife CrisisNYPD Car Chases Are Becoming More Frequent — and More DangerousPresident-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that the Panama Canal is charging “exorbitant prices and rates of passage” on US naval and merchant ships, and he demanded that fees be low

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Elon Musk lashes out as he gets first taste of political failure when spending deal voted down

    Big Tech billionaire humiliated on Capitol Hill after meddling leads to pre-Christmas chaos for lawmakers as government shutdown looms

  • Trump's tariff threat could force Canada to face tough decisions on sovereignty

    It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo

  • Why Trump suddenly cares about the U.S. debt ceiling

    As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.Trump then went a step further, announcing, to the surprise o

  • House Democrat says Republicans protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee said on Friday that Republicans in Congress were protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by scrapping provisions restricting U.S. investments. Representative Rosa DeLauro said in a letter that Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, may have upended the government funding process to remove a provision that would regulate U.S. investments in China given his "extensive investments in China in key sectors and his personal ties with Chinese Communist Party leadership, and calls into question the real reason for Musk’s opposition to the original funding deal."

  • Lara Trump withdraws from consideration to replace Rubio in US Senate

    (Reuters) -Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday she has removed her name from consideration to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

  • Ukrainian drones strike deep into Russian territory, hundreds of miles from the front line

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.

  • Chris Hayes Shreds Larry Kudlow Over On-Air ‘Tax Breaks’ Meltdown

    MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January. “Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that include

  • Musk says he’ll fund ‘moderate’ Democratic primary challengers

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday claimed he will fund moderate primary challenges to incumbent Democrats in heavy-blue districts around the country. “Oh … forgot to mention that I’m also going to be funding moderate candidates in heavily Democrat districts, so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them, like this…

  • At least one killed and several embassies damaged in ‘barbaric’ Russian missile barrage on Kyiv, Ukraine says

    At least one person has been killed and several embassies have been damaged in an early morning Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

  • Trump's agenda in trouble? What the Republican revolt on spending bill tells us

    Plan to avert a government shutdown backed by Trump failed with 38 Republicans opposing the bill. Does it mean his presidential agenda is in trouble?

  • NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s decision to bring down PM Trudeau’s government is a promise hard to swallow for critics: ‘Will believe it when I see it’

    Conservative leaders and their supporters are not sure if NDP's Jagmeet Singh will follow through his recent promise to bring down Justin Trudeau's government once the House of Commons returns January 27, 2025.

  • Opinion: The ‘Never Trump’ Movement Is Dead. Long Live ‘Never Trump’

    The contortionists among American ruling political class are at it again. This week, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens—a (formerly) prominent Never Trumper and one of the paper’s requisite moralizing conservatives—threw in the towel. In his column, entitled “Done With Never Trump,” Stephens wrote: “We also thought that Trump represented a form of illiberalism that was antithetical to our ‘free people, free markets, free world’ brand of conservatism and that was bound to take the Republican

  • Syrian soldiers distance themselves from Assad in return for promised amnesty

    DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Hundreds of former Syrian soldiers on Saturday reported to the country's new rulers for the first time since Bashar Assad was ousted to answer questions about whether they may have been involved in crimes against civilians in exchange for a promised amnesty and return to civilian life.

  • Jagmeet Singh's non-confidence motion a 'last ditch effort' for NDP, poli-sci prof says

    After days of saying he would not commit to helping take down the Trudeau government, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will bring forward a motion of non-confidence to topple the Liberal minority government. Lydia Miljan, a political science professor at the University of Windsor, tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot that Singh's move is a "last ditch effort" to gain political capital for the NDP ahead of an election.

  • These 20 GOP senators voted against the Social Security bill

    Twenty GOP senators voted against legislation approved by the Senate late Friday that would bolster Social Security benefits for over 2 million American citizens working in a range of occupations. The legislation, dubbed the Social Security Fairness Act, will rescind two statutes that have decreased benefits to an array of individuals working as teachers, firefighters,…

  • House Republicans have an ‘audience of one’ dilemma with President-elect Trump

    The drag-out fight over government spending has highlighted how House Republicans — for all the ideological divisions between their clashing in-house factions — are governed by the underlying effort to appease an audience of one: President-elect Trump. Trump’s 11th-hour decision to jump into the funding fight — with a big push from billionaire Elon Musk…

  • Fox Stars Slam White House’s Biden ‘Cover-Up’ Amid WSJ Report

    A Fox News journalist ripped into his fellow White House correspondents for not asking more questions about President Joe Biden’s mental acuity on Friday following an explosive Wall Street Journal report alleging that Biden had experienced significant cognitive decline. During a Saturday appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend, senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy lamented not having been in the White House press briefing room to ask about the report, which claimed staffers concealed signs o

  • Poilievre says House should be recalled as NDP vows to vote down Liberal government

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the House of Commons should be recalled now that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is vowing to bring forward a motion of non-confidence to take down the Liberal government."The Liberals don't deserve another chance," Singh wrote in an open letter on Friday. "That's why the NDP will vote to bring this government down."Speaking to reporters on Friday, Poilievre said the House shouldn't wait until it comes back from the winter break in January."I will be writing th